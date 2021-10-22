Ace Hardware Reveals Top Grills And Grilling Accessories For Holiday Gifts This Season
OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone dreams of that one special gift under the tree tied with a giant red bow, the one saved to be opened last. This year, surprise your loved ones with a quality grill from Ace that will bring joy and create memories for years to come. Ace, the one-stop shop for the holidays, makes it easy to give the gift that keeps on "grilling" with free assembly and delivery on all grills ( $399 and up) for Ace Rewards members throughout the holiday season.
With all the best grill brands under one roof—including Weber, Big Green Egg and Traeger—Ace has the perfect gift for any griller—including charcoal, pellet, gas, and smoker models.
Grills at the Top of Ace's " Nice List"
- Weber Genesis E-325 Gas Grill in Indigo, exclusive to Ace Hardware, features three burners, a sear station and a 10-year warranty, $879 (drop in link)
- Weber Spirit II E-310 gas grill, an affordable classic with the grill space to feed the whole family, on sale for $489, Reg. $519 (Save $30 on select Weber Spirit Grills, November 15-December 6)
- Traeger Pro Series 34 Pellet Grill, available in Bronze, features easy to use pellets and precision temperature control, $699.99
- Big Green Egg 24" XL Charcoal Kamado Grill and Smoker allows grillers to roast, smoke, sear and bake, $1,299.99
BBQ Gifts:
- Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub, a step-by-step grilling assistant that turns any grill into a smart grill, and any griller into a master. Its remote wifi access, flip & serve notifications, and readiness countdowns are the secret ingredients to grilling greatness, every time the flame is lit, $129.99
- Weber Snapcheck Digital Meat Thermometer, $64.99
- Traeger Stainless Steel Grill Spatula, $49.99
- Grill Rescue Brush with Scraper, $39.99
- Hoff & Pepper Hot Sauce, $25.99
New in 2021, Ace now offers personalized grilling gifts starting at $15.99 featuring your grill master's name or initials emblazoned on the tools of the trade, including:
- The Traeger BBQ Multi-Tool includes four tools—a Portable Sized Spatula, Pig Tail, Basting Brush and Corkscrew—in one handy device; includes a magnet designed to stick to your grill's hopper and a laser engraved monogram.
- The Weber Pint Glass is a must for any grilling occasion and includes the iconic Weber kettle logo with your sand-etched monogram underneath. $17.99
- The Walnut Butcher Block is made from handcrafted walnut and includes personalized laser engraving on the front edge. This beautiful cutting board is perfect for day to day or as the centerpiece for any gathering, $99.99.
Black Friday Sizzlin' Grill Deals:( November 17-30, 2021)
- Purchase a Traeger Pro 780 Wood Pellet Grill ($999) or a Traeger Ironwood 885 Wood Pellet Grill ($1,499), receive a FREE Traeger accessories package valued at more than $164. This offer also applies to the Pro 575 ($899.99) and the Ironwood 650 ($1,299.99)
- Purchase a Traeger Stainless Steel Spatula or Traeger Digital Meat Thermometer and receive a free silicone grill basting brush.
- Create your own gift box with mix-and-match sauces, seasonings, and rubs; 20 percent off.
Ace makes shopping easy with free store or curbside pickup, and free delivery on qualifying purchases for Ace Rewards members. For more details and for a complete list of Ace's featured holiday gifts, visit https://www.acehardware.com/holiday-gifts
Media Contact: Katie Heraty, khera@acehardware.com
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ace-hardware-reveals-top-grills-and-grilling-accessories-for-holiday-gifts-this-season-301406757.html
SOURCE Ace Hardware Corporation