ACE Cash Express And Netspend Raised $593,300 For The National Breast Cancer Foundation

DALLAS, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Populus Financial Group's ACE Cash Express ®stores and Netspend ®have announced a $593,300 donation to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. ®(NBCF). Throughout this 14-year partnership, ACE and Netspend have donated over $7 million to NBCF. This year, NBCF created a COVID-19 Relief Fund to support breast cancer patients who are most challenged during this time. These funds will go towards life-saving patient navigation services and support for NBCF's hospital partners on the front lines of treating breast cancer patients during this pandemic.

"We are honored to support NBCF during this unprecedented time," said Jay B. Shipowitz, CEO of Populus Financial Group. "Women in need should have access now more than ever to critical resources needed for their breast cancer treatment."

Pink Month is an annual in-store fundraiser at ACE Cash Express locations across the country. During the month of October, ACE employees collected customer donations at the point-of-sale. For every donation, customers received a "Join us in the fight" pink wristband to spread awareness on early detection and getting treatment for breast cancer.

As part of the campaign, each time an ACE Flare® Account by MetaBank® Pink Visa Debit Card or Pink ACE Elite® Visa Prepaid Debit Card is used 1, ACE and Netspend donate to NBCF. This year, their contribution totaled the annual maximum of $350,000.

"NBCF is grateful for the 14 years of partnership with ACE Cash Express and Netspend and for their long-term commitment to our mission of Helping Women Now®," said Janelle Hail, NBCF founder & CEO. "The funds raised through their Pink Month campaign will enable us to continue providing help and inspiring hope to thousands of women affected by breast cancer across the U.S. so that no one faces breast cancer alone."

"We are proud to partner with ACE Cash Express again this year to support the National Breast Cancer Foundation," said Netspend President, Kelley C. Knutson. "Netspend is committed to continuing to help this impactful organization and support these dedicated individuals with the additional resources needed to fight breast cancer."

ACE has partnered with NBCF since 2007 and is committed to furthering NBCF's mission to provide support and education for those affected by breast cancer through mammograms and early detection.

For more information about the ACE Flare® Account by MetaBank®, visit www.acecashexpress.com/ace-flare-account. For information about the Pink ACE Elite® Visa Prepaid Debit Card, visit https://www.aceeliteprepaid.com/features/elite-pink/.

1 ACE Cash Express and Netspend donate a percentage of every purchase transaction made with the ACE Flare® Account by MetaBank® Pink Debit Card or Pink ACE Elite® Visa® Prepaid Debit Card (up to $350,000 per year) to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization.

The ACE Flare® Account is established by MetaBank®, National Association, Member FDIC. Netspend is a service provider to MetaBank, N.A. Certain products and services may be licensed under U.S. Patent Nos. 6,000,608 and 6,189,787.

The ACE Elite® Visa Prepaid Debit Card is issued by MetaBank®, National Association, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Netspend, a Global Payments Company, is a registered agent of MetaBank, N.A. Card may be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. Certain products and services may be licensed under U.S. Patent Nos. 6,000,608 and 6,189,787. Use of the Card Account is subject to activation, ID verification, and funds availability. Transaction fees, terms, and conditions apply to the use and reloading of the Card Account. See the Cardholder Agreement for details.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite® Visa® Prepaid Debit Card, ACE Flare® Account by MetaBank® and Porte™. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com and PorteBanking.com for more information.

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 14 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. For more information, please visit https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/.

About Netspend, a Global Payments Company

Netspend is a leading provider of payments and financial solutions for consumers and businesses. As the trusted partner to many of the world's most recognized brands, Netspend connects people, brands and payment products to deliver innovative financial solutions for everyone.

A pioneer in providing financial services to traditionally underserved consumers, Netspend is continuing to make payments accessible to more markets in more ways. Netspend's open technology platform enables businesses to quickly and securely embed payments solutions into their ecosystems, and seamlessly brings innovation to market. From prepaid, paycard and debit solutions to digital account and money movement services, Netspend has a broad suite of products and technologies that deliver exceptional experiences for its customers and business partners.

Netspend products can be acquired online, through its mobile apps, and at more than 100,000 locations nationwide including retail outlets, tax preparation offices and financial service providers, and through corporate paycard and tips partners. Based in Austin, Texas, Netspend is a wholly owned subsidiary of Global Payments Inc. For more information, visit www.netspend.com and follow Netspend on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About MetaBank, N.A.

MetaBank®, N.A., a national bank ("Meta"), is a subsidiary of Meta Financial Group, Inc.® (Nasdaq: CASH), a South Dakota-based financial holding company. Meta is a leader in providing innovative financial solutions to consumers and businesses in under-served niche markets and believes in financial inclusion for all. Meta's commercial lending division works with high-value niche industries, rapid-growth companies and technology adopters to grow their businesses and build more profitable customer relationships nationwide. Meta is one of the largest issuers of prepaid cards in the U.S., having issued more than a billion cards in partnership with banks, program managers, payments providers and other businesses, and offers a total payments services solution that includes ACH origination, wire transfers, and more. For more information, visit the MetaBank website.

