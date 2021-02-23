ACE Academy Is Set To Elevate Advisor Expectations And Take The Virtual Learning Environment By Storm

DENVER, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Like 2020, 2021 continues to shepherd a big transformation of the work environment with a rapid evolution of virtual environments.

DENVER, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Like 2020, 2021 continues to shepherd a big transformation of the work environment with a rapid evolution of virtual environments. This transformation brings remote learning to center stage, as financial professionals continue to hone their skills and expand their expertise from their home offices.

As many things in life have shifted to online experiences, expectations have been elevated. The online work environment has altered attention spans and created a thirst for programming that drive results. The Investments & Wealth Institute's upcoming ACE Academy is designed to do just that. Styled after the executive education "master class" programs familiar to Institute membership, ACE Academy creates professional development opportunities with a blend of Ivy League curriculum, practical solutions, and entertainment.

On April 26 - 27, 2021, ACE Academy will bring together highly accomplished and highly sought-after all-stars such as Nobel Laureates Robert Merton, PhD from MIT and Sir Angus Deaton from Princeton University. The program also features global economist Dambisa Moyo and Raghuram Rajan, PhD, Professor of Finance at the University of Chicago and 23rd Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. New York Times bestseller and author of Atomic Habits, James Clear joins the lineup; and other leaders in the field, including twelve PhDs, nine tenured professors, four economists, two psychologists, and two JDs. ACE Academy attendees will leave the two-day virtual conference with actionable intelligence to move their careers and businesses forward, amid a pandemic.

"We are excited to bring together legends from universities such as Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Stanford, Wharton, MIT and Chicago and foster meaningful dialogue and insights," said Sean R. Walters, CAE®, chief executive officer. "ACE Academy allows practitioners hear first-hand from leading experts how to provide value in the face of disruption and change."

"The Institute's conferences are designed to grant exclusive access to the most prominent and influential people in the financial industry. Between this agenda, the experience, and networking opportunities, ACE Academy offers Ivy league executive education in the form of a conference." added Devin Ekberg, CIMA®, CPWA®, CFA®, Chief Learning Officer and Managing Director of Content Development. "After an inventive year for virtual events, it's one of the best programs I've seen anywhere in the industry."

ACE Academy will offer more than 25 different sessions and a minimum of 25 Institute continuing education (CE) credit hours. Register today to get compelling insights and strategies to help you navigate the changing and highly competitive environment.

