AccuWeather Partners With Microsoft To Bring New Capabilities To Microsoft Azure Maps

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuWeather today announced the integration of its weather data on Microsoft Azure Maps, making it Azure Maps exclusive weather provider. The partnership signifies a recognition by Microsoft of AccuWeather's proven superiority in weather forecast accuracy to benefit its enterprise customers.

The integration of AccuWeather's data, current conditions and weather forecasts and warnings into the Azure Maps platform complements and broadens the current offering of other types of mapping data, such as traffic and public transportation. Now, Microsoft customers have access to the most accurate weather forecast data, as validated by many independent studies, including by industry tracker ForecastWatch, as well as proprietary features and advantages, such as the patented AccuWeather MinuteCast® minute-by-minute precipitation forecasts, daily forecast, daily indices, current conditions, and global coverage.

In addition, Azure Maps includes AccuWeather severe weather alerts delivered by AccuWeather to provide people and businesses with critical, timely, notifications when dangerous weather threatens for the protection of life and property and to help ensure enhanced safety and business continuity. AccuWeather's industry-leading radar and satellite map tiles integrate all available sources of radar information, which Includes all ground-based radars around the globe as well as satellite-derived radar for areas not covered by ground-based radars, and they bring data to life, allowing clients to view conditions in distinctive high resolution and detail.

Weather Along a Route is another proprietary feature integrated into the platform by AccuWeather. Working in conjunction with the patented AccuWeather MinuteCast, this feature provides up-to-the minute weather forecasts giving clients access to weather conditions at every point along a journey.

This added intelligence offers a new dimension to Azure Maps and is vital to transportation and logistics companies for supply chain and ground operations and across numerous industries, including, energy production, insurance, retail and restaurants, empowering Microsoft clients the convenience and ability to make better weather-impacted decisions for greater safety, situational awareness, operational efficiency, and increased profits as well as reduced losses.

AccuWeather President, Steven R. Smith said AccuWeather is very pleased to partner with Microsoft to offer its world-class technical capabilities within its global-scale Microsoft Azure Maps geospatial data analytics platform supporting businesses around the world.

"Weather impacts everything we do, and businesses require location and mapping analytics capabilities to power their decision-making," said Smith.

"This collaboration will enable Microsoft customers with access to our critical weather data to make optimal decisions for their operations, supply chain and marketing - from route-planning, to inventory, to energy production capacity to consumer demand - that will undoubtedly affect their bottom line. From restaurant chains forecasting menu demand or drive-through traffic to pharmaceutical companies shipping life-saving vaccines across the country - businesses can trust that the data driving their decisions originated from the weather source that is most known, accessed and trusted worldwide."

"Microsoft Azure Maps provides Microsoft enterprise customers with geospatial solutions through micro-services, benefitting from Azure cloud advancements and a micro-service architecture," said Chris Pendleton, Azure Maps Group Program Manager, Microsoft. "In order to move fast and focus on the future, we chose AccuWeather as our trusted partner to power Azure Maps Weather Services because of their rich, dynamic data, extensive global coverage and continued innovation and expertise in the field."

To access AccuWeather's data in the Azure Maps platform, simply go the Azure Maps documentation and create an Azure Maps account.

About AccuWeather and accuweather.com -AccuWeather, recognized and documented as the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world, has saved tens of thousands of lives, prevented hundreds of thousands of injuries and tens of billions of dollars in property damage. With global headquarters in State College, PA and other offices around the world, AccuWeather serves more than 1.5 billion people daily to help them plan their lives and get more out of their day through digital media properties, such as AccuWeather.com and mobile, as well as radio, television, newspapers, and the 24/7 AccuWeather Network channel. Additionally, AccuWeather produces and distributes news, weather content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites. Among AccuWeather's many innovative and award-winning features available free to the public are MinuteCast ® Minute by Minute™ forecasts with Superior Accuracy™. Furthermore, AccuWeather serves more than half of Fortune 500 companies and thousands of businesses globally. Dr. Joel N. Myers, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, established AccuWeather in 1962 and is considered the "father of modern commercial meteorology." Dr. Myers, a leading creative thinker and visionary, has been named "the most accurate man in weather" by The New York Times and one of the top entrepreneurs in American history by Entrepreneur's Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs.

AccuWeather, RealFeel and MinuteCast are all registered trademarks of AccuWeather, Inc. AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature, AccuWeather RealImpact, AccuWeather RI, AccuWeather MinuteCast, AccuWeather Network, Minute by Minute and Superior Accuracy are all trademarks of AccuWeather, Inc. All other trademarks, product names and logos are the property of their respective owners.

The AccuWeather app for Android phone and tablet users is free at the Google Play store . The AccuWeather iOS app is free at apps.apple.com . Visit accuweather.com for additional information.

AccuWeather: Rhonda Seaton 814.235.8555 (P) 310.508.0799 (M)

Bill Bagley 212.835.6657 (P) 781.530.6863 (M)

pr@accuweather.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accuweather-partners-with-microsoft-to-bring-new-capabilities-to-microsoft-azure-maps-301268117.html

SOURCE AccuWeather