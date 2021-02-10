SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuride International, the leader in precision movement solutions, has released yet another innovation in telescopic slides.

The AL4165 is a bold new heavy-duty slide that offers two-way full-extension travel for loads up to nearly 600 lbs. Additionally, the new industrial-grade solution uses aluminum slide members and stainless-steel bearings to deliver lasting performance in harsh environments.

"The AL4165 is a welcome addition to our broadening lineup of heavy-duty and corrosion-resistant solutions," said Brandon Mirshafiee, Accuride Product Manager. "The inclusion of two-way, full travel is a major selling point in premium heavy-duty slides."

The AL4165 comes in four-inch even increments from 16 to 40 inches. The slide comes max-rated at 594 lbs. and quality tested up to 10,000 cycles. As with all Accuride products, the AL4165 comes backed by a Limited Lifetime Warranty.

The new Accuride entry is an ideal movement solution for storage, loading systems, tool-changers, and machine extensions in robotics and automation. Those interested in learning more about the AL4165 can visit www.accuride.com for more information, or contact their local Accuride distributor.

About Accuride® International:

Founded in 1962 as a small tool and die shop, Accuride International is the world's largest designer and manufacturer of sliding hardware. The company offers a broad selection of custom and off-the-shelf movement solutions across markets and applications, as well as unmatched innovation, quality, and dependability. The company has nearly 1,000,000 ft2 of manufacturing space across three continents. Its products are certified, compliant and warrantied, and specified by architects, designers, and engineers.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accuride-rolls-out-dramatic-new-two-way-heavy-duty-aluminum-slide-301225410.html

SOURCE Accuride International Inc.