Accuride Releases New Lock-In & Detent-Out Slide For Mobile And Kiosk Applications - TheStreet
Accuride Releases New Lock-In & Detent-Out Slide For Mobile And Kiosk Applications

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Oct.
SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuride International, the world's largest designer and manufacturer in ball bearing movement, has released a revolutionary new telescopic locking slide perfect for mobile and kiosk applications.

The 3306DO is a medium-duty slide with a lock-in feature to keep applications secure in transit, and a hold-out detent to keep those applications open when needed. Additionally, the 3306DO includes an extra inch of travel for maximum access to drawer contents.

This breakthrough solution joins the ranks of the 3308 Medium-Duty and 9308E Heavy-Duty in premium locking solutions.

Other specs include:

  • ½" profile
  • 1" over-travel
  • Lever-disconnect
  • Available in even lengths 12" to 28"

Brandon Mirshafiee, Accuride Product Manager, explains:

"The 3306DO joins a narrow field on premium locking slides for medium-duty applications. The lock-in ensures drawers are closed while the detent-out helps applications stay open when you need them."

The 3306DO an ideal solution for applications as:

  • Toe-kick drawers
  • Data centers
  • Cash drawers
  • Industrial workstations
  • Medical carts
  • Vending machines

As with all Accuride products, the 3306DO comes backed by 10,000-cycle testing and a Limited Lifetime Warranty.

Those interested in learning more about the 3306DO can visit Accuride.com for more information or contact their local Accuride distributor.

About Accuride® International:

Founded in 1962 as a small tool and die shop, Accuride International is the global leader in the design and manufacture of precision movement solutions.  The  company offers a broad selection of custom and off-the-shelf solutions across markets  and  applications, as  well  as  unmatched  innovation,  quality,  and dependability.  The  company  has  nearly  1,000,000  ft 2 of  manufacturing  space across three continents. Its products are certified, compliant and warrantied, and specified by architects, designers, and engineers.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accuride-releases-new-lock-in--detent-out-slide-for-mobile-and-kiosk-applications-301145990.html

SOURCE Accuride International Inc.