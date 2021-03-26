Accuride Breaks Into Commercial Kitchens With New NSF-Certified Slide

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After decades of servicing residential appliance and white goods markets, Accuride International has expanded into the commercial kitchen with a new family of NSF-certified roller-bearing solutions.

The ST8200 Series is the result of many years of research, development, and testing. This new slide family is engineered for easy installation, saving time and money in assembly for refrigerated food storage drawers, food prep tables, heated and warming drawers, and more.

Accuride offers two NSF-certified models:

ST8200 for Side-Mount Drawers

for Side-Mount Drawers ST8201 for Bottom-Mount Drawers

Both models feature:

Stainless-steel construction

Full-extension design

Max load rating of 125 lbs.

Availability in even lengths 16" - 30"

Self-close action

Progressive movement

Brandon Mirshafiee, Accuride Product Manager, notes the significance behind this new entry:

"For the first time, commercial appliance manufacturers have a premium, yet affordable, roller-bearing solution for their products. The ST8200 Series is engineered to deliver effortless movement in the high-stress and rigorous environment of the commercial kitchen."

These new Accuride solutions have been tested to 300,000 cycles to ensure lasting quality and performance . Additionally, both come certified by the National Sanitation Foundation and include Accuride's Limited Lifetime Warranty.

About Accuride® International:Founded in 1962 as a small tool and die shop, Accuride International is the world's largest designer and manufacturer of sliding hardware. The company offers a broad selection of custom and off-the-shelf movement solutions across markets and applications, as well as unmatched innovation, quality, and dependability. The company has nearly 1,000,000 ft 2 of manufacturing space across three continents. Its products are certified, compliant and warrantied, and specified by architects, designers, and engineers.

