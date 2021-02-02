AccuReg Named 2021 Best In KLAS® For Patient Access

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuReg, a healthcare technology solutions company offering a full suite of intelligent patient access, revenue cycle management and digital patient engagement and intake solutions for hospitals and health systems, was recognized as the top performing company in its market segment and awarded the 2021 Best in KLAS® for Patient Access.

"Our priority is to provide hospitals and health systems across the country with fully integrated, automated solutions that utilize exception-based workflows to simplify the indispensable work of patient access teams, resulting in increased net patient revenue and improved patient satisfaction and experience. By combining our proven revenue cycle management technology with an innovative digital patient intake and engagement platform, our customers can exceed expectations by providing a safe, intuitive patient experience that incorporates payment and affordability options," said AccuReg CEO and Founder Paul Shorrosh. "We are honored to be named Best in KLAS® for our patient access solution, a designation that confirms our passion and dedication to providing exceptional customer service and innovations that produce measurable return on investment to hospitals and health systems nationwide."

AccuReg's market-leading patient access solutions enable a front-end focused approach that detects and corrects errors and risks. This eliminates expensive rework, denials, collections and write-offs that surface later in the revenue cycle, while increasing pre-service collections and financial assistance conversions. In addition, their patient access solutions help their clients tackle government price transparency requirements. AccuReg products integrate with and complement the leading EHRs to increase customers' return on investment. "Our end-to-end prior authorization tools, no-contact check-in and registration, virtual waiting rooms and our AI-powered eligibility and benefit validation capability are just a few examples of why our customers choose to consolidate multiple niche vendors onto our comprehensive platform," said Shorrosh. "With one partner, hospitals get more."

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS," said Adam Gale, president of KLAS. "They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of "Best in KLAS" should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

KLAS publishes the Best in KLAS: Software and Services Report, ranking vendors across the many technology and services markets within healthcare. The report amplifies the voice of the provider and payer communities, who share feedback and comments through interviews. Being a 'Best in KLAS' vendor means provider organizations found that vendor to be the leader in their market segment. Healthcare providers hold Best in KLAS vendors to the highest standard of excellence.

About AccuReg: AccuReg helps hospitals reduce costs, maximize revenue, provide price transparency and improve patient safety and satisfaction with market-leading patient access products and innovative digital patient intake and engagement solutions. Its cloud-based integrated suite utilizes automation and intelligence to increase revenue capture at the front of the revenue cycle where cost is significantly less. Their products enable patient self-pre-registration, contact-free check-in and registration, virtual waiting rooms and electronic forms, health assessments and eSignatures. AccuReg prevents denials by combining an exception-based workflow, a continuous learning quality assurance rules engine, intelligent eligibility and benefit validation and automated authorization management. They also help hospitals impact care affordability and reduce patient anxiety by providing accurate out-of-pocket cost estimates, financial assistance qualification and payment processing. AccuReg has offices in Nashville, Orlando and Mobile. Learn more at www.AccuRegSoftware.com.

About KLAS: KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on so­ftware, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit www.KLASresearch.com.

