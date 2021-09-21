Accure Acne Inc.™ Announces The Appointment Of Jeffrey O'Donnell, Sr. To The Board

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accure Acne, Inc. announced today that Jeffrey O'Donnell, Sr. has joined Accure Acne's Board of Directors. Along with Chairman and Founder Christopher Carlton and Founder Ed Barbera, Mr. O'Donnell provides strategic guidance for Accure's investment, organization, commercialization and clinical development of the Accure laser, as the company continues to focus on delivering a durable treatment for acne to patients around the world.

"The addition of Jeff to our board strengthens Accure considerably," said Mr. Carlton. "Jeff's experience in this industry, and relationships with key opinion leaders and venture partners, comes at a critical time as Accure conducts its current Series A financing round; the proceeds of which will fund commercialization in the EU with our first-to-market CE-Mark clearance and continuing to execute our FDA pivotal trial here in the US."

Mr. O'Donnell brings more than 25 years of Board and Chief Executive experience running emerging medical device firms.

"I am thrilled to join the Accure team," said Mr. O'Donnell. "The most common reason people see a dermatologist is for acne-related treatment. Developing a durable treatment for acne, particularly in collaboration with Professor R. Rox Anderson, could be a game-changer for dermatology. I believe the Accure laser is an innovative, potentially disruptive technology for a vast, global market."

Currently, Mr. O'Donnell is a Managing Director at O'Donnell Partners, a healthcare consulting firm. He is also a Venture Partner at Laidlaw Venture Partners and is Managing Member of Runway Healthcare, an early stage MedTech Accelerator. Mr. O'Donnell retired as CEO and founder of Trice Medical, an emerging growth medical device company developing optical needles used by orthopedic surgeons to diagnose soft tissue damage of joints. In 2008, he started and ran Embrella Cardiovascular, a medical device startup company, which was sold in 2011 to Edwards Lifesciences. Prior to Embrella Cardiovascular, Mr. O'Donnell served as President and CEO of PhotoMedex from 1999 to 2009. Prior to PhotoMedex, Mr. O'Donnell was the President and CEO of Cardiovascular Dynamics, which went public on NASDAQ in June of 1996 and subsequently purchased Radiance Medical Systems and Endologix, which is the surviving entity. From 1994 to 1995 Mr. O'Donnell held the position of President and CEO of Kensey Nash Corporation. Additionally, Jeff O'Donnell has held several senior sales and marketing management positions at Boston Scientific Corporation, Guidant Corporation and with Johnson & Johnson's Orthopedic Division.

Over the past 25 years, Mr. O'Donnell has joined over 12 Board positions and has been recognized for multiple achievements. In 2005, Jeff O'Donnell was named LifeSciences CEO of the Year by PricewaterhouseCoopers. In 2011, he was named the Greater Philadelphia Emerging Entrepreneur of The Year by Ernst & Young. He is also currently the Chairman of the Board of Directors for AerWave Medical and Waypoint Medical. Mr. O'Donnell joined the AdvaMed Accel Board of Directors in 2016 and serves as an observer on the Membership, Ethics and Technology and Regulatory committees of the AdvaMed Board. Previously, he served as Chairman of the Board for Strata Skin Sciences (2 years), as well as a Director on the Board at Cardiac Science (7 yrs.) and Endologix (12 yrs.). Jeff O'Donnell is a graduate of LaSalle University and recently inducted into the Beta Gamma Sigma, an international honors society.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" relating to, without limitation, our business strategy, future economic performance, plans and objectives for future operations and Series A financing that are based on our beliefs, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us.

About Accure Acne, Inc.

At Accure, we are wholly committed to developing revolutionary solutions to target acne. We know that acne can have a devastating social, psychological, physical and economic impact on patients around the world. We are developing transformative solutions that we believe will answer this unmet need and have a positive and profound impact on patients and providers worldwide.

