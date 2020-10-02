Accuform To Honor Workers Battling Breast Cancer During National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

BROOKSVILLE, Fla., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a sign of support for the surprising number of people who fight breast cancer and still show up to work, even during treatments, to do their job, Accuform is offering unique stickers. In the shape of a pink hard hat, these stickers display the pink breast cancer ribbon and the words "Pink Safety" as a play on the classic "Think Safety" slogan.

The stickers are Accuform's way of observing Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual worldwide campaign involving thousands of organizations to raise awareness and research funds. For each pack sold in October, Accuform will donate $1.00 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Wear this sticker proudly for those who have fought and won the fight and those still fighting.

"Very few of us have been left untouched by breast cancer. Whether it's a grandmother, a mother, wife, daughter, or even a coworker, we see it too much. Our "Pink Safety" hard hat stickers are a way to show support for your coworkers, friends, and relatives who battle breast cancer. Every dollar we donate could get us closer to a cure. We're happy to do it," said Rob Ogilbee, President of Accuform.

"Pink Safety" hard hat stickers are available in packs of 10. They are made from flexible vinyl with acrylic adhesive and are moisture resistant. Perfect for adding to hard hats, uniforms, toolboxes, or equipment for workers in any environment.

Since 1976, Accuform has led the safety identification industry as a manufacturer of facility safety signs, tags, labels, banners, lockout/tagout, and more. Safely Made in the USA®

Lain LivingstonSr. Marketing ManagerAccuform8002371001 safetyexperts@accuform.com

