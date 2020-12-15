Accredited Hospice Provider Recruits Montgomery Ostrander As Director Of Business Development

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salus Hospice and Home Health , a California-based company providing home-based hospice, palliative care, skilled nursing, and caregiving services, names Montgomery Ostrander (Monty) as Director of Business Development. Ostrander will work with Salus' executive management and hospice team to oversee the company's unprecedented growth with the goal of expanding the hospice footprint and professional partnerships.

Ostrander holds an MBA focused on Organizational Leadership and MSW credentials from USC. He is experienced in hospice and previously operated five dementia care board and care facilities. His 10+ years of industry experience helped him to develop a deep understanding of the benefits of a continuum of care. Monty believes that, with the right support and resources, aging is positive, and one's end of life journey is meaningful and less stressful. Regarding joining Salus, Ostrander stated, "This incredible brand has limitless potential. Real opportunities exist to develop community partnerships and share the mission of hospice care. With that, more families will be able to take advantage of all that hospice provides - essentially free help, covered by Medicare and most insurance plans - help when families need it most." Ostranger continues, "Hospice provides comfort so that the passing of a loved one is less traumatic. Reducing trauma associated with loss means everything. It helps families to move forward in a more positive way."

"Monty's value was immediately apparent. I'm excited he's joining our team", states Boad Swanson, President of Salus. "His passion for seniors and his dedication to the mission of hospice make him an invaluable asset. Monty's contributions to Salus will improve lives as we continue to support families and offer them an innovative, responsive and personalized hospice care experience."

Mr. Ostrander will collaborate with Salus leadership to design, implement and execute ideas that increase and improve access to hospice care. His role will also include training and mentorship and partnering with professionals to provide them with resources, information and training regarding hospice care.

About Salus HospiceOn the forefront of providing a continuum of home-based services, including hospice and palliative care, skilled nursing, and in-home care, Salus is "here to help". The company has locations in California and Utah, is accredited and earns a 5-star rating from family caregivers, patients and professionals in the senior care and healthcare industry. For more information, visit their website at salushomecare.com .

Contact: Christine Dayton, cdayton@salushomecare.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accredited-hospice-provider-recruits-montgomery-ostrander-as-director-of-business-development-301193328.html

SOURCE Salus Homecare and Hospice