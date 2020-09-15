Accreditation Council For Medical Affairs (ACMA) Wins Top Honors At IACET Awards

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) today selected the Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA) with its most prestigious annual Exemplar Training Organization award.

&amp;amp;#160;

The award recognizes organizations that provide exemplary, results-oriented programs or projects that demonstrate cost-effective, significant, and relevant impact on the populations served. The ACMA's certification programs, including the Board Certified Medical Affairs Specialist (BCMAS) and Prior Authorization Certified Specialist (PACS), received the highest recognition and ratings among the organizations nominated, according to IACET.

" We are proud to be setting the standard of excellence for medical science liaisons (MSLs) and medical affairs, as well as providing award-winning continuing education for the life sciences industries," said William Soliman, CEO and Chairman at the ACMA. " It's certainly an honor to win this award and receive recognition for the work we do to raise the bar for excellence in the medical affairs profession."

The ACMA joins an impressive list of past Exemplar Training Organization award winners, including NASA, the Federal Energy Management Program and The Crisis Prevention Institute. The ACMA's mission is to establish a higher level of independent global standards of excellence in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostic, medical devices and healthcare industry. Since 2015, the ACMA's BCMAS program for medical science liaisons and medical affairs professionals has enrolled more than 5,000 individuals in over 70 countries around the world.

" The IACET Awards Program showcases the best of the best of the nominations presented," said Casandra Blassingame, IACETs CEO. " Continuing Education and Training providers who earn the IACET Accreditation Standing undergo a rigorous peer-review process that sends a message to their respective industries that they have met or exceeded standards developed and sanctioned by ANSI. We are very proud to present these awards to the winners."

About the Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA)

The ACMA administers the only accredited Medical Affairs certification program. The council works collaboratively with other organizations to ensure that there are adequate educational and professional development opportunities for professionals involved in Medical Affairs as well as clinical & scientific students with an interest in Medical Affairs.

To learn more about how you can become board certified in medical affairs, visit, www.medicalaffairsspecialist.org

Media Contact: Elio Evangelista

Tel: 1-919-272-2281

Email: elio@acmainfo.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accreditation-council-for-medical-affairs-acma-wins-top-honors-at-iacet-awards-301131412.html

SOURCE Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs