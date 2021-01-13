Accountable Care Coalition Of Tennessee Generates $21.2 Million In Shared Savings Over Two Years Under Next Generation Accountable Care Organization Model

TAMPA, Fla., and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Collaborative Health Systems announced today the Accountable Care Coalition (ACC) of Tennessee, LLC generated $21.2 million in shared savings for performance years 2018 and 2019, according to figures released by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

In performance year 2019, the ACC of Tennessee, which is in its second year in the Next Generation Accountable Care Organization (ACO) Model:

Served more than 22,000 Medicare beneficiaries across Tennessee ;

; Achieved an overall quality score of 99%; and,

Generated $15.9 million in shared savings - a 200% increase from performance year 2018.

"We are proud to report the ACC of Tennessee has generated savings for our providers and the Medicare program for the second consecutive year," said Dr. Bhavana Vora, Medical Director for the Accountable Care Coalition of Tennessee and a partner in Summit Medical Group. "We remain committed to providing high-quality care and services to our patients and are grateful the CMS program allows us to demonstrate how we can provide increasing value in our local communities."

"Our continued success in striving for clinical excellence and improving care for Medicare beneficiaries is a reflection of the strong partnership we have with CHS," said Ed Curtis, Chief Executive Officer of Summit Medical Group. "The Next Generation ACO Model continues to help us lead the way to higher quality, more affordable healthcare, and set the pace nationally as a leader in the movement to value-based care."

"The ACC of Tennessee continues to demonstrate how physicians committed to efficiency and enhancing patient care can succeed by embracing value-based models that increase accountability, lower costs, and improve quality of care," said Anthony Valdés, President of Collaborative Health Systems. "We look forward to our continued partnership as we work to achieve quality health outcomes, healthier patient populations, and lower costs in Tennessee communities."

The Next Generation ACO Model was designed under the CMS Innovation Center to test whether strong financial incentives for ACOs can improve health outcomes and reduce expenditures for Medicare Fee-For-Service (FFS) beneficiaries. Under the Model, groups of doctors and other healthcare providers come together voluntarily to provide coordinated, high-quality care at lower costs to their Medicare FFS beneficiaries. Provider groups in this Model assume higher levels of financial risk and reward than are available under the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP). The Model engages beneficiaries in their care through benefit enhancements designed to improve the patient experience and rewards seeking appropriate care from providers and suppliers participating in ACOs.

For more information about the ACC of Tennessee and Collaborative Health Systems, visit www.CollaborativeHealthSystems.com.

About the Accountable Care Coalition of Tennessee, LLCThe Accountable Care Coalition of Tennessee, Inc. is a Next Generation ACO focused on value-based healthcare. Our providers, who are located in East Tennessee, are dedicated to improving the quality of healthcare and lowering the growth rate of healthcare costs. The Accountable Care Coalition of Tennessee participates in the CMS Innovation Center's Next Generation ACO initiative under an annual participation agreement with CMS. For more information, visit accoftennessee.com.

About Summit Medical GroupSummit Medical Group, founded in 1995, is East Tennessee's largest primary care organization with more than 300 providers at more than 65 practice locations in 15 counties. Dedicated to providing comprehensive quality care and value, Summit also consists of four diagnostic imaging centers, mobile diagnostic services, eight physical therapy centers, four express clinics, central laboratory and a sleep services center. Summit provides healthcare services to more than 280,000 patients, averaging over one million encounters annually. For more information, visit www.summitmedical.com.

About Collaborative Health SystemsCollaborative Health Systems (CHS) is a management services organization that partners with independent primary care physicians as they move to value-based models. Its core belief is that primary care physicians are in the best position to influence the quality and cost of healthcare. CHS provides comprehensive support for its physician partners by providing management services, risk contracting, and population health capabilities, including actionable data and other tools, to deliver care coordination and closure of gaps in care. CHS provides additional services to secure and deliver favorable value-based contracts with commercial and other health plans. As of August 2020, CHS manages two Next Generation ACOs, nine MSSP ACOs, a Care Transformation Organization, and three Independent Practice Associations. CHS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation. For more information, visit www.CollaborativeHealthSystems.com.

Collaborative Health Systems operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. For more information, call 866-245-7043.

