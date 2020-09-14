Accountable Care Coalition Of Southeast Wisconsin Generates $84 Million In Total Savings For The Medicare Shared Savings Program

TAMPA, Fla. and RACINE, Wis. and KENOSHA, Wis. and SHEBOYGAN, Wis. and MILWAUKEE, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Collaborative Health Systems announced today the Accountable Care Coalition (ACC) of Southeast Wisconsin generated $84 million in total savings for the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) and $42 million in shared savings for performance years 2013 through 2019, according to figures released by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

In performance year 2019, the ACC of Southeast Wisconsin, which launched in 2012 as one of the original MSSP ACOs:

Served more than 8,100 Medicare beneficiaries across southeast Wisconsin ;

; Achieved a total quality score of 92%;

Delivered $8 million in total savings to Medicare; and,

in total savings to Medicare; and, Generated $4.3 million in shared savings.

"We are proud to report the ACC of Southeast Wisconsin has delivered savings to the Medicare Shared Savings Program for the seventh year in a row," said Dr. Hector Lopez, Medical Director for the ACC of Southeast Wisconsin. "We are committed to providing high-quality care and services and are grateful the program allows us to demonstrate how we can provide increasing value to our local communities."

"The ACC of Southeast Wisconsin is demonstrating how physicians can retain their independence by embracing value-based models that increase accountability, lower costs, and improve quality of care," said Anthony Valdés, President of Collaborative Health Systems. "We look forward to our continued partnership as we work to deepen patient relationships, advance care in local communities, and improve health outcomes across southeast Wisconsin."

Medicare ACOs are groups of doctors, hospitals and other healthcare providers who come together voluntarily to provide coordinated, high-quality care to their Medicare beneficiaries. The Shared Savings Program offers providers and suppliers an opportunity to create an ACO, which agrees to be held accountable for the quality, cost, and experience of care of an assigned Medicare Fee-For-Service (FFS) beneficiary population. The Shared Savings Program has different tracks that allow ACOs to select an arrangement that makes the most sense for their organization.

For more information about the ACC of Southeast Wisconsin and Collaborative Health Systems, visit www.CollaborativeHealthSystems.com.

About the Accountable Care Coalition of Southeast WisconsinThe Accountable Care Coalition of Southeast Wisconsin is dedicated to improving the quality of healthcare and lowering the growth rate of healthcare costs. The Accountable Care Coalition of Southeast Wisconsin participates in the Medicare Shared Savings Program under a contract with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). For more information, visit accsew.com.

About Collaborative Health SystemsCollaborative Health Systems (CHS) is a management services organization that partners with independent primary care physicians as they move to value-based models. Its core belief is that primary care physicians are in the best position to influence the quality and cost of healthcare. CHS provides comprehensive support for its physician partners by providing management services, risk contracting, and population health capabilities, including actionable data and other tools, to deliver care coordination and closure of gaps in care. CHS provides additional services to secure and deliver favorable value-based contracts with commercial and other health plans. As of August 2020, CHS manages two Next Generation ACOs, eight MSSP ACOs, a Care Transformation Organization, and three Independent Practice Associations. CHS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation. For more information, visit www.CollaborativeHealthSystems.com.

