Accountable Care Coalition Of Georgia Generates Nearly $3 Million In Total Savings For The Medicare Shared Savings Program

TAMPA, Fla. and DECATUR, Ga., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Collaborative Health Systems (CHS) announced today that the Accountable Care Coalition (ACC) of Georgia achieved a nearly 20% increase in total savings and improved quality of care for Medicare beneficiaries. In 2020, the ACC of Georgia generated $2.95 million in total savings for the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP), according to figures released by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Since 2012, the ACC of Georgia has continually delivered increased savings year-over-year, with their 2020 savings rate of 4.4% compared to 2.8% last year's performance. In 2020, the ACC of Georgia served 6,995 Medicare beneficiaries across Georgia and generated $1.4 million in shared savings.

The ACC of Georgia also partnered with CHS to improve care and quality outcomes through timely and preventive care. Leveraging innovative technology to track population health trends, CHS supported the ACC of Georgia to meet quality standards annually, and most recently, helped them achieve an average quality score of 96.9%. This high-quality level of care has also helped keep patients out of the hospital and ER with a 20% decrease in inpatient visits per 1,000 since 2018 and a 27% decrease in ER visits per 1,000 since 2018, its most recent benchmark year 1.

"It's encouraging to see the continued performance of value-based care and the ACO model year-over-year," said Dr. Theresa Jacobs, Medical Director for the ACC of Georgia. "It's more than just the savings for the Medicare Shared Savings Program; it's the support and structure that ensure we deliver high-quality, preventive care that can help improve the lives of our beneficiaries."

"The ACC of Georgia has once again demonstrated how continued commitment to value-based care can lead to increased success as independent providers become more familiar with the model," said Anthony Valdés, President of Collaborative Health Systems. "CHS will continue to support the ACC of Georgia and providers throughout the state as they explore new opportunities to manage costs and deliver exceptional care."

Medicare ACOs are groups of doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare providers who come together voluntarily to provide coordinated, high-quality care to their Medicare beneficiaries. The Shared Savings Program offers providers and suppliers an opportunity to create an ACO, which agrees to be held accountable for the quality, cost, and experience of care of an assigned Medicare Fee-For-Service (FFS) beneficiary population. The Shared Savings Program has different tracks that allow ACOs to select an arrangement that makes the most sense for their organization.

About Collaborative Health SystemsCollaborative Health Systems (CHS) is a management services organization that partners with independent primary care physicians as they move to value-based models. Its core belief is that primary care physicians are in the best position to influence the quality and cost of healthcare. CHS provides comprehensive support for its physician partners by providing management services, risk contracting, and population health capabilities, including actionable data and other tools, to deliver care coordination and closure of gaps in care. CHS provides additional services to secure and deliver favorable value-based contracts with commercial and other health plans. CHS currently manages two Next Generation ACOs, one Direct Contracting entity, eight MSSP ACOs, a Care Transformation Organization, and three Independent Practice Associations. CHS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation.

1Benchmark year 3 for ACC of Georgia in the MSSP program.

