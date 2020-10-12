Accomplished Benefits And Compensation Partner Joins Latham & Watkins In New York

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP 1 is pleased to announce that Jennifer Pepin has joined the firm's New York office as a partner in the Tax Department and member of the Benefits, Compensation & Employment Practice. She advises employers, executives, and investors on a wide range of executive compensation and employee benefits matters, often within the context of sophisticated M&A, private equity, and capital markets transactions.

"We're delighted to welcome Jennifer to the firm and to our New York office," said Michèle Penzer, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in New York. "She is a trusted advisor to clients on a range of sophisticated benefits and compensation matters across the deal spectrum. In particular, Jennifer will be a tremendous addition to the deal teams within our expanding Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practices globally, nationwide, and in New York."

Bradd Williamson, Global Chair of Latham's Benefits, Compensation & Employment Practice added: "We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer to our global team. Those of us who have worked across the table from Jennifer know her as a colleague with strong legal skills, sound judgement, deal savvy, and a collegial approach. Her experience working on large, complex corporate transactions spanning M&A, private equity, and capital markets will be of tremendous benefit to our clients."

Pepin has extensive experience representing private equity investors and companies on employee benefit matters, equity compensation, rollover investments, and executive employment and severance agreements in connection with strategic mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings, and spin-offs, and ongoing company representation, including due diligence and post-transaction integration planning. She also provides guidance related to ongoing stock incentive plan administration and compliance with reporting and filing obligations under the Exchange Act of 1934.

"Joining Latham presented a highly attractive opportunity both to grow a core element of my practice - the ongoing counsel of clients on executive compensation and benefits matters - and to also work on a broad scope of transactions with top corporate lawyers," said Pepin. "I'm also enthusiastic about Latham's collaborative culture and the opportunities I'll have to learn from and contribute to it."

Latham earlier this year welcomed partner Erin Murphy to the firm's Bay Area offices as a partner in the Benefits, Compensation & Employment Practice.

Pepin joins Latham & Watkins from Kirkland & Ellis in New York. She received her JD, cum laude, from the University of Michigan Law School.

