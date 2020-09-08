Accolite Digital Taps Healthcare Transformation Executive Keith Pinter To Join Board

DALLAS, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accolite has announced the appointment of Keith Pinter to its Board of Directors, to further accelerate Accolite's growth in its Healthcare Division.

DALLAS, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accolite has announced the appointment of Keith Pinter to its Board of Directors, to further accelerate Accolite's growth in its Healthcare Division. Focused on RCM (Revenue Cycle Management) Analytics, Clinical Labor Cost Optimization and Systems modernization solutions for the healthcare provider space and fueled by key acquisitions, Accolite intends to grow to $100M revenue in its Healthcare vertical by 2023.

Some of the groundbreaking healthcare technology (based on Machine Learning) already developed by Accolite has aided healthcare clients immensely in the US, for capacity planning (particularly for Emergency Room and Radiology Departments) and saved Providers millions of dollars per month.

With more than 25 years of executive experience in healthcare operations, healthcare IT, and technology, Pinter is a powerful partner and change agent for the future of Accolite. Mr. Pinter's ability to develop arena-changing ecosystems, commercialize innovative business models and technologies, as well as rapidly scaling operations, has enabled stakeholders in organizations ranging from entrepreneurial to Fortune 25 firms to realize substantial value. Most recently, he served as Chief of Staff/Chief Operating Officer for the $6.5B Physician Services group of the Fortune 500 Envision Healthcare.

"I am proud to join Accolite's mission to enable Innovative Disruption within the healthcare industry," said Mr. Pinter. "The knowledge capital they've accrued from facilitating digital transformation within the Financial Services industry, combined with their incredibly talented workforce will actually deliver on technology's long-standing promise of unlocking business and clinical value from the massive amounts of siloed data in healthcare. I look forward to working closely with the company leadership in accelerating the market adoption of Accolite's RCM, Clinical Labor Optimization and Data Analytics solutions, enabling the provider / payor collaboration required to migrate from Fee-for-Service to Value Based Care."

Accolite CEO Leela Kaza stated, "I am pleased to welcome Keith Pinter into the Accolite family and begin a strong partnership built upon Innovation. Keith's unparalleled experience in healthcare will guide both Accolite and the Healthcare Division's approach to advancing this industry as we continue to provide game changing technological solutions during a critical time in the Healthcare Industry. His experience, visionary leadership, M&A acumen and ability to operate at scale will be highly additive to Accolite's achieving our billion dollar growth objective."

