Accolade Welcomes Cindy R. Kent To Its Board Of Directors

SEATTLE, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accolade (Nasdaq: ACCD), which provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions that help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits, today announced Cindy R. Kent, current executive vice president and president of Brookdale Senior Living and former president and general manager of the 3M Infection Prevention Division, is joining its board of directors, effective immediately.

"We are thrilled to have Cindy Kent join our board of directors. Her extensive experience in leading healthcare and business operations will enrich our board and provide actionable insight for our management team," says Rajeev Singh, Accolade CEO. "Cindy is a widely respected business leader and her experiences and background will complement our board as Accolade continues to grow and scale our services for new members and markets."

As an industry veteran in healthcare, Kent is the current executive vice president and president of Brookdale Senior Living, America's largest senior living company with 700+ facilities across the U.S. Brookdale is a $4.1B revenue business. Kent oversees day-to-day operations of senior living with responsibility for revenue and profitability growth. Prior to Brookdale, Kent oversaw the Infection Prevention Division at 3M, responsible for the $1.7B global business operations in 60 countries and sales in 170 countries. Kent's management responsibility included clinical, research and development, supply chain operations and commercial functions globally.

"I believe that Accolade is well positioned to have a transformative impact on healthcare and I am thrilled to join this esteemed board of directors and highly capable management team in this aim," says Kent.

Kent has been recognized by many outstanding organizations and publications for her pursuit of excellence, leadership capabilities and strategic thinking, including: Savoy Magazine's "Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America," 2020; Black Enterprise Magazine's "Top 100 Most Powerful Women in Business" 2017; "Top 35 Women Leaders in Healthcare" by the Women's Health Leadership TRUST in 2014. She is a Henry Crown Fellow of The Aspen Institute.

Executive board leadership positions include Best Buy Co.'s Board of Directors, 2018 to 2020. She currently sits on the Board of Trust at Vanderbilt University.

Additional changes to Accolade's Board of Directors include the departures of Michael Yang, managing partner at OMERS Ventures, and Jim Madden, co-founder and managing director of Carrick Capital Partners.

"Both Michael Yang and Jim Madden have had a profound impact on Accolade," says Singh. "I want to thank them for the incredible service and counsel they have provided as Accolade grew from a startup to a public company and established a new category of solutions on the healthcare landscape."

About Accolade

Accolade provides personalized health and benefits solutions designed to empower every person to live their healthiest life. Using a blend of cloud-based technologies, specialized support from Accolade Health Assistants® and Clinicians, and integrated data and programs across mobile, online and phone, Accolade navigates people through the healthcare system with trust, empathy and ease. Employers offer Accolade to employees and their families as the single place to turn for all health, healthcare, and benefits questions or concerns, increasing their engagement in benefits and connecting them to high-quality providers and care. By empowering members to make better decisions about their health, Accolade can support members in lowering the cost and complexity of healthcare while achieving consumer satisfaction ratings over 90 percent and an NPS of 60. For more information, visit Accolade on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and at www.accolade.com

