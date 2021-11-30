ACCO Brands Corporation Announces Participation In Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview Series

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) - Get ACCO Brands Corporation Report today announced its participation in Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview Series. Boris Elisman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ACCO Brands, was interviewed on November 16, by Joe Gomes, Noble's Senior Research Analyst. The interview covered a wide range of topics, including supply chain issues, achieving gross margin improvement against inflation headwinds, an update on the PowerA acquisition, and planned use of cash, among others. The interview is now available on Channelchek.

About ACCO Brands Corporation

