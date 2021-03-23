Acclivity Health Launches National Network Of Care Coordination For Seriously Ill Patients

The Connected Community Interoperability Framework is the first-ever nationwide network of healthcare providers, health plans, EHRs, financial and technology resources to coordinate and improve clinical outcomes for patients with advanced illness

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclivity Health, a trusted technology innovator who is transforming the way care is provided to patients with advanced illness, today launched the Connected Community Interoperability Framework, a technology, services and workflow solution that seamlessly coordinates clinical care and support resources for seriously ill patients throughout the country. The network was announced during a special session at the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO) 2021 Leadership and Advocacy Conference.

Clinical care for seriously ill patients has been historically siloed and fragmented. The Connected Community Interoperability Framework empowers healthcare providers to securely and easily connect and collaborate with multiple disciplines within a patient's care team to provide appropriate and timely services.

Acclivity, along with founding partner NHPCO, created the first-ever interoperable framework to offer a standard means to improve the clinical and financial outcomes associated with the sickest patients in the healthcare ecosystem. Currently deployed in 38 states with over 2,300 vendors, customers and sources, the framework seamlessly leverages the network of care providers and resources already woven into the fabric of local healthcare communities.

"With this Connected Community technological framework, we're able to connect post-acute and community care members and provide a holistic view of a patient to everyone on the network," said Jeremy Powell, CEO of Acclivity Health. "The Connected Community Interoperability Framework provides the ability to give patients access to needed and appropriate care and services, when and where they need it."

The Connected Community membership is comprised of organizations across the healthcare ecosystem, including: hospice and palliative care providers, primary care providers, health systems and accountable care organizations, health plans, health information exchanges, electronic health record vendors, pharmacy care services, laboratory services, medical device makers, financial management solutions, data analytics companies and healthcare technology innovators. Working together via one integrated framework these organizations can better coordinate care for seriously ill patients.

Benefits of the Connected Community Interoperability Framework include:

Reduction in ER utilization and inpatient readmissions through improved transition of care services

Increased revenues from targeted programs to drive enhanced care management

Measurement of the disease burden for all patients without a physical examination using Acclivity's Palliative Performance Score estimates

The opportunity to build cohorts for targeted referral programs by refining the eligible patient list using palliative indicators like mortality risk, risk of hospitalization and psychosocial issues

"NHPCO recognizes the importance of coordination of care for people with a serious or life-threatening illness. We are pleased to partner with Acclivity Health's Connected Community Interoperability Framework to help providers get an interdisciplinary view of their patients and help patients and families get the best care possible from their providers," said Lori Bishop, Vice President of Palliative and Advanced Care at NHPCO.

For more information on how your organization can benefit from the Acclivity Health Connected Community, call 904-580-4857 or email info@acclivityhealth.com.

About Acclivity HealthAcclivity Health Solutions is a trusted healthcare technology company with a mission to improve access to appropriate health care for patients with advanced illnesses. Our platform is designed to securely connect all members of a care community — physician practices, ACOs, hospice and palliative care organizations, payers, and caregivers — and facilitate effective care collaboration that results in the right care in the right place at the right time. By delivering appropriate and timely services to their shared patient population, multidisciplinary care teams are able to meet value-based care program requirements. Today, we serve healthcare organizations in 38 states enabling care management for 4 million patients. We have helped to prepare hospice and primary care organizations in 24 of 26 regions succeed in the Primary Care First and the Seriously Ill Population program. For more information, please visit www.acclivityhealth.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About National Hospice and Palliative Care OrganizationNHPCO is the largest nonprofit membership organization representing hospice and palliative care programs and professionals in the United States. The organization is committed to improving end-of-life care and expanding access to hospice care with the goal of profoundly enhancing quality of life for people dying in America and their loved ones. To learn more, visit www.nhpco.org.

