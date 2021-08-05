Acclaimed Japanese Artist Haroshi Re-Imagines His Most Iconic Pieces With First-Ever NFT Collection On LGND.art

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LGND Inc.announces Tokyo-based artist Haroshi's debut collection of digital artworks titled RECYCLED PIXELS. A skateboarder and self-taught woodworker, Haroshi's work ranges from detailed sculptures to large installations and mainly feature elements of recycled skateboard decks. Known for authentically conveying his roots in street culture into his approach to contemporary art, concepts of sustainability and painstaking craftsmanship are also a signature. Haroshi explores the medium of digital art for the first time with this unique collection. RECYCLED PIXELS is currently available to preview on LGND.art and will officially launch on Sunday, August 8th at 8 PM (EST).

Since 2003, Haroshi has been creating sculptural works through a unique and self-taught method of utilizing parts from used skateboard decks. Each sculpture features individually picked recycled skateboard decks that are stacked, hand carved, painted and then polished into a beautifully veneered finish. His body of work includes large mosaic installations as well as colorful sculptures of various recognizable symbols, such as skulls, sneakers, guitars, fire hydrants, and vintage toys. For this groundbreaking collection, the artist has created three limited-edition NFTs inspired by his most iconic pieces - Middle Finger, Fire Hydrant and Skull. With some elements of movement and sound, Haroshi provides new dimension and context to these familiar sculptural pieces giving us insight as to its new existence in the virtual world.

"Artists have traditionally had difficult experiences when it comes to owning the rights to their art," says Haroshi, "NFTs can live on forever and will truly shift this dynamic. It is my belief that all artists should share in the benefits of their work, especially because true creation comes from the heart."

"We're excited to work with Haroshi on his genesis NFT which fully embraces this digital medium,"says Ty Carter, Head of the Artist Council at LGND. "Haroshi is pushing the analog into a new space by asking what it means to be virtual."

ABOUT LGND:

LGND is a digital arts platform built by artists, for artists, with a core mission to provide members the simplest and most secure way to purchase NFT art online. LGND enables artists to integrate their work into the NFT market on their own terms, reach a larger audience, and secure their digital legacy through eco-conscious blockchain technology. LGND is committed to minimizing the ecological impact of NFTs and prioritizes platform sustainability by utilizing the WAX proof-of-stake blockchain, featuring an authentication process up to 125,000 times more efficient than other methods. As a platform and a community, LGND focuses on artist empowerment, sustainability, and technical innovation to provide best in category service and opportunities for creators and their fans alike. YOU are LGND.

ABOUT HAROSHI:

Haroshi was born in 1978 in Tokyo, Japan, where he is currently based. As a passionate skater from his early years to present, Haroshi possesses a thorough knowledge of the anatomy of a skateboard and all of its parts, including the decks, trucks and wheels. With no formal art training, he adapted the determined perseverance, freedom of expression and DIY ethos of skate culture, into creating works of art.

