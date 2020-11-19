Acclaimed BASIS Charter School Network Announces Location Of Second Austin Campus

The new 'BASIS Austin' will open in 2021, and is now accepting applications for grades 3-7

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The nationally-acclaimed network of BASIS Charter Schools has announced the site of its new second campus in Austin. The school, called BASIS Austin, will open in the fall of 2021, and will be located at 1605 Kramer Lane, Austin, Texas, 78758. It is accepting applications for students in grades 3-7 next year, and will add older students thereafter.

The announcement of a second Austin campus comes just months after the network opened BASIS Austin Primary (at 1501 Dartmouth Avenue) to K-4 students in August 2020.

All 29 current BASIS Charter Schools are open enrollment, tuition free pubic charter schools utilizing the high-achieving BASIS Charter School Curriculum, which is considered among the nation's best academic programs. Next year there will be 31 BASIS Charter School campuses across the nation, including six in Texas: four in San Antonio, and two in Austin.

BASIS Austin Primary will serve grades K-2 in 2021-22, and the new BASIS Austin campus will serve grades 3-7. Eventually, the two Austin campuses will serve grades K-12. All current BASIS Austin Primary students are assured a seat at one of the Texas capital city's two BASIS Charter School campuses in 2021-22. Both schools are enrolling new students right now, during the Open Enrollment period, which runs until Tuesday, December 15, 2020.Families can visit enrollBASIS.comto apply for grades K-7 today!

"BASIS Austin Primary enjoyed a solid start with immense community support," said BASIS.ed CEO Aaron Kindel. "Our network's presence in Austin is already growing, and our learning communities are quite excited about the announcement of our second campus' location."

The tree-lined BASIS Austin campus on Kramer Lane has five classroom buildings and plentiful indoor and outdoor space for lunch, recess, and activities. It is about four miles from the BASIS Austin Primary campus.

"BASIS Austin Primary already feels like successful BASIS Charter School campuses with proven student success, which have been around for many years," said BASIS Austin Primary Head of School Rosalind Thompson, a veteran leader of the network with success in Arizona, New York City, San Antonio, and now Austin. "We're delighted to welcome a sister campus to Austin as we build a community of families who appreciate our type of supportive education in the liberal arts and STEM."

To learn more about either Austin campus or the network's acclaimed academic program, families can RSVP for an Open House:

Virtual Open House: Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. RSVP Today! Open House: Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. RSVP Today!

About BASIS Charter Schools

The BASIS Charter Schools network is among the best in the United States, whether assessed by national rankings, OECD/ PISA scores, AP Exam scores, college admissions, merit aid earned, or any other measure. Our passionate and knowledgeable Subject Expert Teachers serve students in kindergarten through grade 12 using the STEM-inspired, liberal arts-focused BASIS Charter School Curriculum. Our acclaimed program—founded in 1998 and cultivating excellence every school year since—educates students at the highest international levels, preparing them to be participants in the 21 st century global workforce. In the 2020-21 academic year, the BASIS Charter Schools network comprises 29 operating public charter schools serving nearly 24,000 students in Arizona, Louisiana, Texas, and Washington, D.C.

For more information, please visit BASISAustin.org. To apply, please visit enrollBASIS.com.

