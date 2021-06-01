Accessibility Standards Canada Hosts First Public Meeting

OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - The principle of "Nothing without us" is at the core of Accessibility Standards Canada's mandate.

OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - The principle of "Nothing without us" is at the core of Accessibility Standards Canada's mandate. Yesterday, the organization put that into action by hosting its first annual public meeting online, along with over 500 participants.

Under the theme "Making Canada Accessible - Join us", the meeting was an opportunity for the public to engage with the organization on key accessibility topics. These included accessible service deliveries, emergency measures, and emerging accessibility barriers.

Canadians were invited to share thoughts and ask questions about accessibility areas related to Accessibility Standards Canada's mandate. They also had the opportunity to learn about the organization's achievements and plans for the future.

Mandate

Accessibility Standards Canada's mandate is to help make Canada a place without barriers to accessibility. They will do this by:

Creating and revising accessibility standards;

Supporting accessibility research; and

Sharing accessibility information related to its mandate.

Their focus is to develop and revise accessibility standards for federally regulated organizations and government of Canada departments and agencies.

Quote(s)

"With the collaboration of people with disabilities, we have begun to develop the highest level of accessibility standards to prevent and remove barriers. The expertise of people with disabilities is critical to the development of these standards. Our first annual public meeting is part of this process. We are proud of what has been accomplished this year and will continue to seek the community's engagement and support to the benefit of us all."

- Paul-Claude Bérubé, Chairperson, Accessibility Standards Canada

"Our second year saw us make tangible progress toward our mandate and keep our focus on engaging with Canadians. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, we were able to adapt and continue to consult with them on pressing accessibility issues. We also launched four technical committees in different priority areas. Collaborating with persons with disabilities is the only way to build a truly accessible Canada."

- Philip Rizcallah, Chief Executive Officer, Accessibility Standards Canada

Quick facts

Accessibility Standards Canada's mandate is to help make Canada a place without barriers by creating accessibility standards for federally regulated entities.

a place without barriers by creating accessibility standards for federally regulated entities. The standards they create will specifically outline how these bodies can prevent, identify and remove barriers to accessibility.

They are also committed to sharing best practices and supporting research on the identification, removal and prevention of barriers.

Over 500 participants joined the virtual event to hear about the organization's accomplishments and plans.

This is Accessibility Standards Canada's first annual public meeting.

Accessibility Standards Canada always looks to draw from the experience and expertise of persons with disabilities and other experts.

Associated links

Making Canada Accessible - Join us! Accessibility Standards Canada

