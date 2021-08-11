Accessibility For Visually Impaired Community Gets A Boost With Eyemart Express Partnership

Optical retailer adds up to 2,200 volunteers to help blind and low-vision people accomplish daily tasks via Be My Eyes app

DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson wants to buy his favorite soup at the grocery store. Sarah wants her headband to match her dress. James wants to visit his late father's grave.

Jackson, Sarah, James, and other members of the blind and low-vision community just got up to 2,200 new volunteers to help them accomplish daily tasks that need visual assistance through a new partnership between optical retailer Eyemart Express and the Be My Eyes app. The retailer is encouraging all store, lab, distribution center, and home office associates to participate in virtual volunteer opportunities.

Be My Eyes is an app that links visually impaired users with volunteers in real time. Upon activating their smartphone's camera and a live feed through the app, users gain access to volunteers who can help them "see" and answer questions or carry out tasks. When the app is activated, a group of volunteers is pinged, and the first to respond is immediately connected to assist with a user's visual dilemma. The app is free and volunteers around the world are available 24/7.

"We are committed to increasing vision accessibility," says Gianna Venturi, Eyemart Express Chief People Officer. "Our team works hard to help people see clearly every day, and the Be My Eyes partnership allows us to improve people's vision in a different way."

The mobile app offers flexible volunteer opportunities to assist blind and low-vision people no matter where they are located. The average call lasts 3 minutes. The new volunteers from Eyemart Express' partnership expand the number of blind and low-vision users that the app helps.

"The low vision community confronts so many accessibility barriers in daily life," says Will Butler, Vice President of Community at Be My Eyes. "Our partnership with Eyemart Express and their entire team of volunteers will support users worldwide in overcoming those daily obstacles - and give volunteers great insight into the barriers facing our community."

Join Eyemart Express and volunteer your time with Be My Eyes ( https://www.bemyeyes.com/).

