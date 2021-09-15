Access To Free Local News Helps Local Businesses Thrive

DURANGO, Colo., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When local news is FREE and accessible to all, locals learn more about unique businesses in their community.

When news access is free to all, locals learn more about the businesses and organizations in their community.

Publications of any kind are typically funded by both subscribers and advertisers. Local NEWS Network does not require a paid subscription or even an email address for access. Instead, it provides free hyperlocal video news stories online via apps, websites and social media channels, and on a network of digital displays in businesses in the towns served.

Local NEWS Network understands the importance of helping local businesses succeed in small towns, and it provides an opportunity for local businesses to reach the local buying audience wherever they are - in the park on their mobile phone, at home on their desktop computer, or in line at the restaurant or drive-through bank.

Additionally, Local NEWS Network delivers news stories about area businesses and the unique owners who created them.

"I am a big fan of Local NEWS Network's Durango Local News,'' says Colleen O'Brian, co-owner of Wanderful Wheels. "The video news story they produced told our personal story really well, which helped clients relate to us."

The Wanderful Wheels story was distributed across Durango Local News' network, reaching approximately 10% of community members. This story spurred the immediate sale of two camper vans during the first week of publication.

Besides the exposure local businesses receive when Local NEWS Network produces a news content video about a business, owners are also able to leverage the story as a marketing tool on their own website, social media channels, and through word-of-mouth marketing.

"There is no question that entrepreneurs and small businesses help drive growth in communities, especially in small towns," says Laurie Sigillito, CEO of Local NEWS Network. "Not only do we help support growth by building awareness of local products, services, people and events, we help business owners and others tell their stories, and provide them with a paid mechanism to further reach a local audience."

When local businesses thrive, the community thrives. Together, they form a powerful local news and local advertising ecosystem that preserves the unique nature of small-town living.

Local News Network produces and distributes local video news stories in underserved news communities throughout the U.S. and paves the way for local businesses to connect with local customers. Visit https://www.thelocalnews.us . Advertising and Sponsorships: Sales@thelocalnews.usInvestors: Laurie@thelocalnews.us

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/access-to-free-local-news-helps-local-businesses-thrive-301377788.html

SOURCE Local News Network