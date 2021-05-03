Access Ready Covers Conflict Between Federal Circuit Courts Over Whether Websites Are Bound By ADA Accessibility Rules

PINELLAS PARK, Fla., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Ready Reporter Issue 14 -The Reporter Newsletter is a service of Access Ready Inc. which is a nonprofit cross disability advocacy organization promoting a policy of inclusion and accessibility across information technology through education and best practices. The Board of Directors of Access Ready has deemed inaccessible information technology to be a clear, growing, and present danger to the civic, economic, and social welfare of people with disabilities.

In a decision that a dissenting judge warned could have widespread consequences for visually impaired people, a split panel of the 11th Circuit ruled Wednesday that websites for businesses that are generally open to the public are not places of public accommodation under the Americans With Disabilities Act. In a 2-1 decision, a panel of the Atlanta-based appeals court ruled that although inaccessibility online can be a significant inconvenience, supermarket chain Winn-Dixie cannot be found liable under Title III of the ADA for having a website that is inaccessible to disabled people who use screen-reading software. Read More

ONE PASADENA HOTEL AMONG 27 IN SOUTHERN CAL TO AGREE TO IMPROVE DISABLED ACCESSThe U.S. Attorney's Office announced today that it has signed agreements with a Pasadena hotel and 26 others across Southern California to resolve investigations linked to the Americans with Disabilities Act. The agreements were finalized over a one-year period that began last April and concluded with the 27th agreement. After federal investigations into the hotels revealed non-compliance with various provisions of the ADA pertaining to "public accommodations," the hotels agreed to remedy the violations, with some agreeing to stop the illegal practice of charging more for accessible rooms… Read More

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT MODIFIES MAJOR OLMSTEAD SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH NORTH CAROLINAIn United States v. North Carolina, the parties have agreed to modify a 2012 settlement agreement resolving allegations of unnecessary segregation of adults with Serious Mental Illness in adult care homes in violation of the integration mandate of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The modification will allow some provisions to expire timely on July 1, 2021, while extending the term of the remainder of the agreement to July 1, 2023… Read More

ELECTION ACCESSIBILITYCOMBATING VOTER SUPPRESSION AGAINST VOTERS WITH DISABILITIES Last year marked the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, but many who work in the theatre would agree that there is much left to do before even the nation's largest venues can be called truly accessible. This work has both a long and recent history. In 2018, Katherine Fritz wrote for American Theatre about the need for accessibility policies in American theatre spaces, and in 2010, the National Endowment for the Arts' Office of Accessibility released a primer on the Department of Justice's ADA changes at the time of a major update to the legislation… Read More

3 WAYS TO HELP DISABLED PEOPLE THROUGH THE END OF THE PANDEMIC We have already been through a couple of false endings to the Covid-19 pandemic. But finally, there really are solid reasons to think that it may really be ending, or at least becoming a different, less dangerous and disruptive problem than it has been for the last year. This is good news for disabled people, as it is for everyone. But this transition will be a lot easier if a few of our unique needs can be met. People with disabilities have disproportionately suffered from the pandemic. We have been devastated medically, through our disability-related vulnerability and dangerous medical responses to it… Read More

