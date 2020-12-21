Access-Power & Co., Inc. Projects 2020 Year End Cash On Hand Balance Of Over $30,000.00 And Continued ZERO LONG TERM DEBT Going Into 2021

GRAND HAVEN, Mich., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access-Power & Co., Inc., ("ACCR or the Company"), a Grand Haven based diversified holding Company, is pleased to announce Year End Financial estimate of cash balances and projections going into the New Year.

Patrick J. Jensen, our sole Director commented, "It is with great pleasure to be able to confidently forecast 1) a 2020 Year End Cash on Hand balance of over $30,000.00 and 2) a balance sheet that contains ZERO LONG TERM DEBT."

Additionally, he also commented by saying, "The Company expenses remain fixed at $2,385.00 per month going into 2021. Any shortfall in revenue to meet expenses will be personally guaranteed throughout the year."

Furthermore, "We plan to develop assets in 2021.

https://www.clonesbydrones.com https://www.clonesbycars.com https://www.mycbdpets.com

We believe these assets will be 100% LEGAL in operation."

Our share structure remains committed in 2021.

"Our DTCC float of 98,346,146 common shares remains fixed going into 2021. Our Director has pledged 186,984,379 common restricted shares or 62.3182% control of the Treasury with a non-dilutive clause throughout 2021."

In the end, "We continue to work on our REVERSE MERGER."

ACCR would like to wish all of our Shareholders a very Merry Christmas.

Established in 1996, Access-Power, Inc. is a Florida based for-profit Corporation with operations in West Michigan.

There are various risk factors that should be carefully considered in evaluating our business; because such factors may have a significant impact on our business, our operating results, our liquidity and financial condition. As a result of these various risk factors, actual results could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to us, or that we currently consider to be immaterial, may also impact our business, result of operations, liquidity and financial condition. If any such risks occur, our business, its operating results, liquidity and financial condition could be materially affected in an adverse manner. Under such circumstances, if a stable trading market for our securities is established, the trading price of our securities could decline, and you may lose all or part of your investment.

SECURITIES ISSUED BY THE COMPANY INVOLVE A HIGH DEGREE OF RISK AND, THEREFORE, SHOULD BE CONSIDERED EXTREMELY SPECULATIVE. THEY SHOULD NOT BE PURCHASED BY PERSONS WHO CANNOT AFFORD THE POSSIBILITY OF THE LOSS OF THE ENTIRE INVESTMENT. PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS SHOULD READ ALL OF THE COMPANY'S FILINGS, INCLUDING ALL EXHIBITS, AND CAREFULLY CONSIDER, AMONG OTHER FACTORS THE VARIOUS RISK FACTORS THAT MAY BE PRESENT.

BEWARE OF NAKED SHORTING IN OUR COMMON SHARES

You should be aware that there are many substantial risks to an investment in our common stock. Carefully consider these risk factors, along with any available information currently reported by the Company (of which there are note), before you decide to invest in shares of our common stock. If these risk factors were to occur, our business, financial condition, results of operations or future prospects could be materially adversely affected. If that happens, the market price for our common stock, if any, could decline, and prospective investors would likely lose all or even part of their investment.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company's business, based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and probably will, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors.

Contact Information:

Patrick J. JensenDirectorTel: 616.312.5390Email: pjensen@myaccess-power.comCorporate Website: http://www.myaccess-power.com"Our corporate website is currently under construction to soon reflect our new business model in the Michigan Medical Marijuana Clone sector."

Access-Power & Co., Inc. OTC Ticker: ACCR