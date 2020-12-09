Accern Releases AI Marketplace To Give Financial Services A Competitive Edge With Over 400 Ready-Made Use Cases

The first of its kind marketplace enables financial services firms to implement artificial intelligence and machine learning into their workflows without having to code.

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accern, a leading no-code AI platform, today announced the Accern AI Marketplace, which dramatically increases the speed enterprises can deploy and begin reaping the benefits of AI across their businesses. To view Accern's ready-made use cases for financial services, visit the AI Marketplace here: https://www.accern.com/marketplace

Accern's AI Marketplace allows data scientists and business analysts to empower their business functions with over 400 ready-made AI use cases to automate manual workflows and enhance decisions. The result is a 24x gain in productivity for financial teams.

Use cases include but are not limited to insights on Credit Risk, ESG Behaviors, COVID-19, Anti-Money Laundering Analytics, Mergers and Acquisitions, and more. These ready-made use cases are backed by AI and adaptive NLP (natural language processing) to allow financial services teams to quickly research, summarize, and extract data, and gain investment insights and manage risk.

Clients best suited to take advantage of the Accern AI Marketplace include firms across the financial services spectrum such as asset managers, insurance companies and banks. Accern works with over 50 clients across financial services. The release of the marketplace is a major step forward for the wide spread availability of AI across the industry.

"The success of the AI Marketplace is a testament to Accern's mission to democratize the use of AI and accelerate innovation for financial enterprises," said Kumesh Aroomoogan, Co-founder and CEO of Accern. "Non-technical business researchers and analysts can deploy over 400 AI-powered natural language processing (NLP) models 3000x faster now, providing the quick and accurate solutions that banks, insurance companies, and hedge funds need across underwriting and distribution processes, portfolio construction and surveillance."

Accern's AI Marketplace is the first to offer financial services AI-based adaptive learning capabilities, demonstrating that a new market leader on the forefront of putting artificial intelligence in everyone's hands is clearly emerging. With the most accurate collection of adaptive NLP models pre-trained for finance such as entity and theme classifications, sentiment and relevance analyses, and foreign language translations, Accern is well situated to continue to expand across the market.

The Accern No-Code AI Platform Advantage

One of the biggest impediments to the mass adoption of AI within businesses and financial services enterprises is the inability of data scientists to keep up with the growing business requirements and deploy projects at the same pace. Compared to standard model development cycles, Accern is 3000x faster which means quicker adoption of better analytics across the business and more efficient use of data science resources.

Accern is a "Forbes 30 under 30" company and venture-backed by Fusion Fund, Allianz Life Ventures and many others. Accern has raised over $14M in funding over three rounds. Their latest funding was raised on Mar 10, 2020 from a Series A round.

About Accern

Headquartered in New York City, Accern enhances AI workflows for financial service enterprises with a no-code data science platform. Researchers, business analysts, data science teams, and portfolio managers use Accern to build and deploy adaptive Natural Language Processing (NLP) models with artificial intelligence (AI). The results are that companies cut costs, generate better risk and investment insights, and experience a 24x productivity gain with our industry-leading NLP solutions. Allianz, IBM, and Jefferies utilize Accern to build and deploy AI solutions powered by our adaptive NLP and forecasting features.

For more information on how we can accelerate AI adoption for your organization, visit www.accern.com

