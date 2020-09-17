Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader in the latest Forrester Research report on European Managed Security Services, which notes that Accenture's "white-glove approach and customer focus help it differentiate.

Accenture (ACN) - Get Report has been named a Leader in the latest Forrester Research report on European Managed Security Services, which notes that Accenture's "white-glove approach and customer focus help it differentiate."

Accenture was named a Leader in the latest Forrester Research report on European Managed Security Services (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report — " The Forrester Wave™: European Managed Security Services Providers, Q3 2020" — evaluates Accenture prior to the company's Symantec CSS business acquisition. The analysis focuses on the strengths and weaknesses of the 13 most significant providers against a comprehensive set of 29 criteria, grouped into three high-level categories: "Current Offering"; "Strategy"; and "Market Presence."

Accenture's top scores were in the criteria of business and technical value, service provider roadmap, research, development and innovation management, and overall service revenue. Additionally, Accenture received among the highest scores in the event analysis and correlation: network/endpoint and application, analytics and automation, incident management process, and partnership and alliances criteria.

According to the report, "Accenture's strength is in its high flexibility, customer focus, and a strong emphasis on automation. Accenture demonstrated one of the most outstanding partnerships and alliances programs in this Forrester Wave, with coinvestment with partners used to jointly build unique market offers."

The report also notes that, "Accenture demonstrated strong capability in cloud…and customers agreed, giving it some of the highest praise of any vendor in the study."

"We're honored to be identified as a Leader among managed security services providers in Europe, with customers who appreciate the technical capability, speed and flexibility that we provide," said Paolo Dal Cin, a managing director who leads Accenture Security in Europe. "We believe this recognition validates our in-country investments in Naples, Italy and Madrid, Spain, as well as the great progress we've made in Europe in the managed security services space, with an emphasis on our business strategy and ecosystem partnerships, client focus, industry-driven approach, and cloud capability development."

In addition to being named a Leader this year in The Forrester Wave™ European Managed Security Services Providers, Q3 2020, Accenture Security was positioned as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: European Cybersecurity Consulting Providers, Q4 2019.

More information on Accenture in the Forrester Wave™: European Managed Security Services Providers, Q3 2020 report can be accessed here.

