Accenture To Host Conference Call Tomorrow, Sept. 24, To Discuss Fourth-Quarter And Fiscal Year 2020 Results

Accenture (ACN) - Get Report will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EDT tomorrow, Sept. 24, to discuss its fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results. A news release containing these results will be issued before the call.

To participate, please dial +1 (877) 692-8955 [+1 (234) 720-6979 outside the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada] and enter access code 1618006 approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call. The conference call will also be accessible live on the Investor Relations section of the Accenture Web site at www.accenture.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available online at www.accenture.com beginning at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. The replay will also be available via telephone by dialing +1 (866) 207-1041 [+1 (402) 970-0847 outside the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada] and entering access code 4996254 from 11:00 a.m. EDT Thursday, Sept. 24 through Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.

