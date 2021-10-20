Accenture (NYSE:ACN) will collaborate with MediaMarktSaturn Retail Group, a leading consumer electronics retailer, to transform its content production into a marketing operation focused on driving efficiency and creating ultimate relevance to the customer.

Accenture teams with MediaMarktSaturn to reshape content creation (Graphic: Business Wire)

"In addition to being fully digital and data-driven, any effective marketing strategy requires ubiquity, quality and speed. Together with Accenture, we aim to drive our digital customer engagement to the next level, achieved through the implementation of a newly evolved, scalable and personalized content catalog," said Giuseppe Cunetta, chief marketing and digital officer of MediaMarktSaturn Retail Group.

"The ability to create content with quality, consistency and scale across multiple markets is paramount for retailers online," said Massimo Morielli, president of Europe for Accenture Interactive. "Dynamic content is a clear point of differentiation for customers and helps keep retailers as a relevant destination in their minds."

To position MediaMarktSaturn's content production as a source of competitive differentiation, Accenture will apply its SynOps platform to simplify, automate and scale, while tapping into AI-powered insights to help deliver more engaging and relevant content.

"Our work together will help MediaMarktSaturn get closer to the needs of its customers while enhancing its ability to scale faster and deliver operational growth," said Manish Sharma, group chief executive of Accenture Operations. "In an era where customers expect businesses to anticipate their needs, a future-ready marketing function rises above dynamic market conditions by finding new sources of value, as well as transforming the way people work and the business performs."

This announcement builds on the momentum of Accenture opening a new studio in Munich, Germany, bringing together the scale, speed and business expertise of Accenture Interactive and Accenture Operations as part of its comprehensive offering for content production and distribution.

