Accenture Positioned As A Leader In IDC MarketScapes For Worldwide Supply Chain Ecosystem Services Including Oracle And SAP

Accenture (ACN) - Get Report has been named a leader in three IDC MarketScape supply chain vendor assessments — IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Oracle Ecosystems 2021, IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain SAP Ecosystems 2021 and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain All Other Ecosystems 2021* — for its transformative approach to creating resilient and agile customer-centric supply chains and delivering value through long-term ecosystem relationships.

"The leadership positionings by the IDC MarketScape reflect our vision of the future supply chain and ongoing commitment to helping clients with digital transformations powered by data, artificial intelligence and cloud," said Kris Timmermans, Accenture's Supply Chain & Operations global lead. "Leveraging our strategic ecosystem relationships, our clients are driving greater efficiencies, enhanced customer experiences and new growth in a responsible and sustainable way."

In all three IDC MarketScape reports, Accenture's competitive strength is centered around its ability to understand and deliver enterprise solutions that span the people, process, and technology needs of clients with the transformative power of data. The report highlights the breadth and depth of services delivered together through One Accenture solutions that support clients across the entire supply chain from initial design to ongoing operations.

"For the foreseeable future, companies that invest in resiliency and digital competencies in their supply chains will outperform those that do not," said Simon Ellis, group vice president, supply chain strategies lead, IDC. "Accenture's position as a leader across all three MarketScapes demonstrates its ability to implement intelligent supply chain solutions, align operating models with business strategies, infuse sustainability into global operations and enhance the skills and capabilities of the supply chain workforce."

The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain SAP Ecosystems 2021 Vendor Assessment highlights Accenture's unmatched expertise and global reach spanning the full range of supply chain management solutions from SAP, and extensive set of applications that complement those solutions to provide additional value to its clients, such as the myConcerto platform. Accenture's approach to supply chain management with SAP solutions is differentiated by the combination of industry expertise, services and SAP capabilities and its end-to-end scope.

According to the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Oracle Ecosystems 2021 Vendor Assessment, Accenture is adept at helping Oracle Supply Chain Management clients seamlessly navigate complex digital journeys, all the way from advisory services through the implementation of a complete cloud solution, into ongoing support and continuous improvement. This is enabled through the visualization of business processes using Accenture's best-in-class digital tools such as myConcerto and myConcierge, among others.

The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain All Other Ecosystems 2021 Vendor Assessment covers additional vendors providing supply chain management applications. The report describes Accenture's ability to support end-to-end transformation and help clients transform linear supply chains into digital supply networks. Accenture not only has the experience to implement and support leading applications, but the cross-platform depth to provide real-world perspectives to help clients compare, contrast, and choose the right platform or group of platforms.

Emma McGuigan, Accenture's Intelligent Platform Services global lead, added, "This recognition further validates our asset-led approach to helping clients with enterprise-wide transformation and accelerating the path to value through the combination of intelligent cloud-based platforms and human ingenuity to drive positive changes."

The three IDC MarketScape reports assess the current capabilities and future strategies of consulting companies to enable technology buyers to more efficiently identify the appropriate fit to support their respective supply chain transformation goals and needs.

About IDC MarketScapeIDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About AccentureAccenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 537,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture's Supply Chain & Operations team helps organizations reimagine and transform for tomorrow — by building purpose-led, resilient and intelligent supply chains that improve business, customer and societal outcomes as new engines of responsible growth in an ever-changing, ever-challenging world.

