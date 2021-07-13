Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader in the latest Forrester Research report on European cybersecurity consulting providers, which notes that Accenture, "dominates the field with its exceptional technology-driven offerings.

Accenture (ACN) - Get Report has been named a Leader in the latest Forrester Research report on European cybersecurity consulting providers, which notes that Accenture, "dominates the field with its exceptional technology-driven offerings."

Accenture named a leader in cybersecurity (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report — " The Forrester Wave™: European Cybersecurity Consulting Providers, Q3 2021"—focuses on the strengths and weaknesses of the 15 most significant cybersecurity consulting providers against a comprehensive set of 21 criteria, grouped into three high-level categories: "Current Offering"; "Strategy"; and "Market Presence."

Accenture received the highest score in the Strategy category and the highest score possible in 14 of the 21 criteria, including: key differentiators; security team engagement; pricing models and asset-based pricing; firm IP and value creation; partnership IP and value creation; governance, risk and compliance capabilities; technical security assessment capabilities; technical consulting implementation capabilities; European go-to-market strategy; European R&D initiatives; and European partnership ecosystems.

In addition, Accenture received the highest score possible in the European practice size criterion within the Market Presence category. The report states, "…Accenture has been on a buying spree for its European business, with acquisitions of both the legacy Symantec business and security testing specialists, Context IS. This has significantly added to its capabilities and skill sets over the past 12 months, as well as its existing plans to expand its 'cyber fusion' centers to new locations including Naples…."

Also according to the report, Accenture "…dominates with exceptional technical IP, in what it creates itself and what it creates with partners" and "…goes beyond traditional partnerships and alliances via its co-investment model with strategic partners to develop joint solutions to market." The report also states that reference customers highlighted Accenture's industry context and knowledge, flexible staff, exceptional program and change management skills, and knowledge in operational technology as particular strengths.

Paolo Dal Cin, who leads Accenture Security in Europe, said, "Our investments and the expansion of our European footprint over the past two years significantly add to the global capabilities and skill sets we offer our clients locally. We believe this recognition from Forrester validates our European strategy and ability to develop and offer unique, industry-specific offerings that provide clients with tangible value."

Accenture Security was also positioned as a Leader in two previous Forrester Wave Reports in Europe: " The Forrester Wave™: European Managed Security Services Providers, Q3 2020 " and " The Forrester Wave™: European Cybersecurity Consulting Providers, Q4 2019 ".

More information on Accenture in "The Forrester Wave™: European Cybersecurity Consulting Providers, Q3 2021" report can be found here.

