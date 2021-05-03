Accenture Interactive Named World's Largest Digital Agency Network By Ad Age for Sixth Straight Year

Ad Age has named Accenture Interactive, part of Accenture (ACN) - Get Report, the world's largest digital agency network for the sixth consecutive year.

The analysis — based on an evaluation of the global and U.S. revenues of more than 500 agencies, networks and companies in 2020 — appears in Ad Age's Agency Report 2021, published today. Accenture Interactive reported the highest worldwide revenue of any digital agency network, at more than US$10.6 billion for Accenture's fiscal year 2020 (ended Aug. 31, 2020), reflecting 3.5% annual growth.

"Throughout the past 12 months of uncertainty, we have helped our clients create sustainable growth by creating experiences that meet the new, unmet consumer needs brought on during the pandemic," said Brian Whipple, Accenture Interactive's group chief executive. "This recognition is validation of the need for an integrated blend of creativity and technology to fundamentally reimagine experiences. 2020 gave brands a blank slate to reimagine their products and services as well as how they interact with their customers. We expect these to continue to be big areas of focus this year and in the years to come."

Accenture Interactive ranked as follows:

#1 - World's 15 Largest Digital Agency Networks

#1 - World's 25 Largest Consolidated Networks

#4 - World's 25 Largest Agency Companies

Calendar year 2020 was a milestone year for Accenture Interactive. During the year Accenture Interactive:

Became one of four services under Accenture's new growth model, announced in January 2020, marking the first time that Accenture Interactive would go to market as its own priority area within Accenture's overall company structure.

Announced several key leadership appointments, including Olof Schybergson as its first-ever chief experience officer; Baiju Shah as chief strategy officer; Jeannine Falcone as global lead of creative and marketing services; Deb Corrao as global lead of commerce and platform services; Max Morielli to lead its business in Europe; and Flaviano Faleiro to lead its business in its Growth Markets geographic region (Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa and the Middle East).

Strengthened its capabilities globally through the acquisition of two leading digital marketing agencies focused on content creation and B2B marketing: Creative Drive and Yesler, Inc.

Was named a leader in "The Forrester Wave: Adobe Implementation Services, Q2 2020"; the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Business Consulting Services 2020 Vendor Assessment; and Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Global Marketing Agencies.

Also in 2020, Droga5, part of Accenture Interactive, was named Agency of the Decade by Ad Age, and Brian Whipple was named Ad Age's Executive of the Year.

Ad Age's Agency Report, published annually since 1945, includes rankings of the largest agencies and agency companies based on prior-year revenue and can be found here.

