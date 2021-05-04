Accenture Appoints Jill Kramer As Chief Marketing & Communications Officer As Of June 1, 2021

Accenture (ACN) - Get Report today announced that Amy Fuller, chief marketing & communications officer, will retire from the company at the end of the fiscal year, Aug. 31, 2021. Jill Kramer, currently global head of brand, will succeed Fuller effective June 1, 2021, and will become a member of the company's Global Management Committee.

Kramer brings more than 20 years of leadership in advertising and marketing. Since joining Accenture, Kramer has driven significant change, expansion, and reinvention of Accenture's advertising and brand which has led to record increases in the quality and efficiency of Accenture's marketing programs.

"I am delighted that Jill Kramer will be stepping into this role," said Julie Sweet, Accenture's chief executive officer. "She has been pivotal in driving the success of our brand launch. I know her unique ability to focus on what is most needed to drive our business forward and support our people will take our marketing and communications to the next level of growth and performance."

Under Fuller's leadership, the Accenture brand achieved historic levels of strength, becoming the most valuable brand in IT services. She led numerous innovations including a full transformation of the marketing and communications function — from new approaches to integrated planning through data and analytics. Fuller will remain at Accenture until the end of FY21 to help with the transition.

"In these last almost two years as CEO, I have been privileged to work side by side with Amy Fuller on some of our most strategic moves. She led the team, which included our own creative agency Droga5, to create our new purpose, develop our new brand, and help to articulate our new strategy for a unique simultaneous launch of all three," said Sweet. "Our 'Let there be change' brand campaign, our biggest brand move in more than a decade, has exceeded all of our expectations and benchmarks. I could not be happier for Amy and her family as she retires."

"It is an honor and a privilege to lead our creative, innovative and dedicated team of marketing and communication professionals as we bring the best of Accenture to our clients every day," said Jill Kramer. "I look forward to the role that marketing and communications will play as we continue to drive change and transformation across Accenture and with our clients, partners and communities."

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 537,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

