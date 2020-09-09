ACCELQ Partners With Salesforce Pre-Release Business Scenario Testing (BST) Program To Underscore And Demonstrate Its Leadership In Salesforce Test Automation

The Only cloud-based continuous test automation and management platform listed on Salesforce App Exchange, ACCELQ Continues to Expand its Capabilities in the Salesforce Environment

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ACCELQ has partnered with Salesforce Pre-release Business Scenario Testing (BST) program to expand its Salesforce Automation footprint across both technical platform integrations as well as team and process alignments.

For Salesforce customers, pre-release testing is a critical component of business continuity as well as the ability to take full advantage of multiple Salesforce releases that happen throughout the year. ACCELQ's Salesforce Universe is the industry leader in Codeless Test Automation solutions on cloud that works seamlessly with Salesforce.

"We are so excited to develop this strategic alignment between ACCELQ and Salesforce", says Guljeet Nagpaul, Chief Product Officer at ACCELQ. "ACCELQ has been a Salesforce ISV partner and on AppExchange for many years. This alliance enables a combined ability of both teams to provide the best Salesforce Testing and Automation solution to its global customers"

Recently interviewed on Joe Calontonio's Test Guild podcast, Guljeet and Joe discussed the dynamics of Salesforce Testing and Automation. "It is critical when organizations adapt solutions in the Salesforce domain, to ensure there is a strategic alignment between the vendor and Salesforce. Vendor solution needs to have the depth and expertise to shorten the learning cycle for a team that may need to test these applications, by providing built-in, native functionality (with systems like Salesforce)," commentary by Joe. Joe is a known thought-leader in Test Automation and founder of Test Guild and various other community and online conferences.

ACCELQ has a strong connection with the Salesforce ecosystem and partnered with Salesforce specialized vendors like ForeFront, DemandBlue, AutoRabit, Fujitsu and more. In addition, ACCELQ has recently onboarded Nishan Joseph as VP of Alliances to further strengthen the alliances channel. Nishan comes with vast experience in partnerships & alliances with a specific focus on the Test Automation domain. Nishan leads the Strategic Alliances with a goal of building long term fruitful partnerships with Technology, Consultancy and Services Partners.

"This BST Partnership further augments ACCELQ's ability to help customers accelerate Salesforce releases and implementations, and adopt Continuous Delivery with Automation across lifecycle," says Nishan. "I am thrilled to be part of this journey with ACCELQ and specially during this critical period of digital growth across industries."

Entering the Forrester wave on "Forrester's Continuous Functional Test Automation Suite" as a leader in Q2 2020, ACCELQ offers an Agile testing platform for Functional & API Test automation. Customers are able to automate three times faster with autonomics powered codeless natural language automation. Learn more about ACCELQ for Salesforce here: https://salesforce.accelq.com

About ACCELQ ACCELQ is the only cloud-based continuous testing platform that seamlessly automates API & web testing without writing a single line of Code. Automation integrates with manual testing under one umbrella,making it possible for Agile teams to manage the QA lifecycle more effectively. ACCELQ has accelerated the Digital Transformation for companies in Retail, Healthcare, Travel, Pharmaceutical and Financial industries. The company was also recognized as a leader in Forrester Research's report highlighting Continuous Functional Test Automation Suites, Q1 2020.

