Accelirate Named Fastest-Growing Company In South Florida

SUNRISE, Fla., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelirate Inc., the largest pure-play RPA and AI services provider in the United States, has been named the "Fast 50" winner on the South Florida Business Journal's annual Fastest-Growing Companies list.

The Fastest-Growing Companies of South Florida is a merit-based award created to recognize rapidly growing businesses based on revenue growth that enrich the South Florida economy. Comprised of two lists, companies with under $25 million in revenue, and companies with more than $25 million in revenue, the Journal breaks down the top companies in the region for each category. Winners were honored Aug. 26 in a virtual award ceremony featuring a keynote speech from Terry Jones, the founder of Travelocity. Companies were ranked in each category by percentage growth, and Accelirate was announced as first-place winner in the Under $25 Million category with an astonishing 3,789% growth over the last two years.

"We are thankful to the SFBJ for the recognition. Our growth validates our core belief that enterprises can rapidly adopt emerging technologies if they are delivered in a simple and easy-to-use package that works right away and returns value in days not months. While our packaged engagement offerings continue to empower businesses to start, scale, and manage their RPA programs, we are excited about the latest innovations in the RPA space and look forward to continuing our growth trajectory," says Chief Automation Architect Harsh Thakar.

Launched in 2017 under the leadership of CEO Zia Bhutta and COO Ahmed Zaidi, Accelirate now has over 200 employees across its three U.S. and two off-shore locations. The company's growth matches the exponential rise of RPA technology - in only a few short years, businesses across all industries have adopted RPA and AI to streamline business processes as an alternative to traditional BPO models. With a mission to challenge the status quo, Accelirate has developed a reputation in the industry for its innovative, value-driven packaged automation services.

"Accelirate from the beginning has been committed to being on the cutting edge of implementing process automation technologies. Utilizing the recent rapid innovations in the RPA technology landscape, we have been able to help clients start their journey to a hyper-automation state and realize outcomes that justify the cost in real time," says CRO Matt Gallo.

Accelirate has received wide recognition for its continuous innovation, dynamic work culture, and consistent ability to deliver measurable results to its clients. In June, the company was revealed to have made Insider Pro and ComputerWorld's 2020 Best Places to Work in IT list. Accelirate was also named an Inc. Magazine Best Workplace of 2020 and was the recipient of Corporate Vision Magazine's 2020 Technology Innovator Award for Best RPA and AI Services provider for the second year in a row.

As it continues to forge the path as an industry leader, Accelirate looks forward to further expansion while continuing to accelerate digital transformation.

