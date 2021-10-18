ACCELERON PHARMA ALERT: Investors Should Contact Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Over Tender Offer For XLRN Shares

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) - Get Acceleron Pharma Inc Report breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company's acquisition by Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) - Get Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Report.

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On September 30, 2021, Acceleron announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Merck in a transaction valued at approximately $11.5 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Acceleron stockholders will receive $180 in cash for each share of Acceleron common stock owned.

On October 12, 2021, Merck commenced its tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Acceleron common stock. Acceleron stockholders have until November 10, 2021, to either accept or reject the tender offer. The deal is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Acceleron's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Acceleron's stockholders.

If you own shares of Acceleron and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina.

