Accelerating Digital Transformation: Tasktop Enters 2021 With Record Year Over Year Growth As Value Stream Management Goes Mainstream

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tasktop , the value stream management company creating the industry's universal standard for measuring the flow of business value and success of digital transformations, today announced record growth in Fiscal Year 2020. Continuing the company's fourteen years of leadership in the field of value stream management, this momentum sends a clear signal that traditional businesses are moving beyond the early stages of digital transformation and are now focused on accelerating and optimizing their investments in that transformation.

Tasktop expanded its suite of innovative product solutions with the general availability of Tasktop Viz™ and new connectors for Tasktop Hub, which resulted in both increased revenue and customer wins by more than 30 percent as of September. New organizations spanning critical sectors including Cubic, and E*TRADE were added, as well as expansion of work with T-Mobile. In addition, Tasktop continued to grow its head count by 25 percent, including leadership promotions such as Nicole Bryan as chief product officer and Adrian Jones returning as vice president of sales EMEA, alongside new hires Jason Baldy joining as chief revenue officer and Byron Packwood as vice president of product development operations. The company also broadened its premier customer training and launched a reinvisioned Flow Partner Program to help partners and their customers leverage the power of value stream management.

"Over the past year, we have continued to invest heavily in the Flow Fabric—the technology that ensures Tasktop works, all the time—that is not only critical for our integration technology, but also allows business and IT to better understand, visualize and optimize their value streams," said Nicole Bryan, chief product officer at Tasktop. "Our relentless focus on customer success and product innovation has made us the trusted, global-standard Value Stream Management platform."

Expanded Product Portfolio and Features

In March 2020, Tasktop introduced Tasktop Viz ™, a complementary, full scale solution to Tasktop Hub —an enterprise workflow management system—designed to unlock the black box of large enterprise systems and provide visibility into what teams are doing, as well as precisely identify problems and bottlenecks. Together, these platforms have enabled large organizations to weather digital transformation and continue to deliver value to customers by bridging the communication gap between software development and business leadership and ensuring alignment on business outcomes.

Tasktop Hub also enhanced support for Micro Focus ALM Octane for moving defects between workspaces, PTC Integrity for ticket and change requests, SmartBear QAComplete for v12 and up as well as REST API, and Intland Codebeamer for upstream and downstream references. New integrations include an Atlassian Jira Align connector as well as Planview PPM Pro™ software , which can now flow directly into an Agile planning tool or a Requirements Management tool via Tasktop Hub.

Industry Recognition

