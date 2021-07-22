Accelerate360's Lifetogo Announces Partnership With The Mental Health Coalition, New Line Of Immunity-Boosting Gummies

ATLANTA, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate360's health and wellness brand LifeToGo unveiled a new line of immunity-boosting gummies including Immunity + Echinacea, Apple Cider Vinegar, and Black Elderberry gummies. One-percent of gross sales of the gummies product line will support a new partnership with The Mental Health Coalition a passionate group of influential organizations, brands, and individuals who have joined forces to end the stigma surrounding mental health and to change the way people talk about, and care for, mental illness.

"LifeToGo is proud to contribute a percent of sales, media and additional resources to support The Mental Health Coalition and its partner organizations," said LifeToGo Executive Vice President and Co-Founder, Lisa Pounds. "We are committed to helping people improve their health and wellbeing from the inside out and hope that our new line of gummies provides a convenient and easy solution for consumers to start to practice their own daily self-care routines."

The partnership with The Mental Health Coalition kicks-off as the world approaches The World Health Organization's Self Care Day, Saturday, July 24. LifeToGo will have a dedicated landing page with content, resources and information about The Mental Health Coalition, its members and programs. In addition, the partnership will be further supported by accelerate360's media brands including Us Weekly, Life&Style, and Men's Journal that will feature editorial content about self-care and provide resources and information from the coalition.

"A central aspect of wellness is self-care, and although it can easily get neglected, it is as essential as food and water. The Roadmap to Self-Care that we created in partnership with LifetoGo serves as a tool for individuals to move past roadblocks and toward taking better care of themselves," said the Mental Health Coalition's Head of Research Dr. Naomi Torres-Mackie. "As self-care comes in many different forms, partnerships like this one reflect the importance of holistic wellness and the integration of physical and mental health. Given the broader context we've all just lived through and continue to live in, this is more important than ever.

The new line of immunity-boosting gummies builds on the success of LifeToGo's line of vitamin drink mixes launched in 2020. The new products, provide convenient options for the growing number of consumers looking to maximize their health and protect against illness.

LifeToGo's Immunity + Echinacea, Apple Cider Vinegar, and Black Elderberry gummies are available now in 60-count bottles at LifeToGo.com and at select retailers nationwide.

About accelerate360, LLC:

Accelerate 360 is a distribution, sales, marketing and media conglomerate that provides customized solutions for retailers and consumer product brands across each of our lines of business. With over 100 years of legacy experience, the company has a proven track record in Direct Store Delivery (DSD) and Direct to Consumer (DTC) fulfillment as well as sourcing, retail program development, marketing, sales, category management and media solutions. Accelerate360 is also the largest magazine wholesaler in the US and owns over 30 media brands including US Weekly and Men's Journal. The company's internal brand and marketing studio manages proprietary brand development and marketing services throughout the ecosystem. Located in Atlanta, Georgia and with offices and facilities across the US, accelerate360 is proud to employ over 1,100 employees. For more information, visit accelerate360.com

About The Mental Health Coalition:

The Mental Health Coalition ( www.thementalhealthcoalition.org) is a coalition of the Nation's leading mental health organizations, brands, and individuals who have joined forces to end the debilitating stigma surrounding mental health and to change the way people talk about, and care for, mental illness. Our mission is to catalyze like-minded communities to work together to destigmatize mental health and empower access to vital resources and necessary support for all.

The Mental Health Coalition was formed with the understanding that the mental health crisis is fueled by a pervasive and devastating stigma, preventing millions of individuals from being able to seek the critical treatment they need. We will not relent until mental health is no longer associated with stigma, shame or judgement and all people feel empowered to openly discuss and address their individual mental health needs.

