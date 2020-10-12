Accelerate Diagnostics Announces Virtual Product Demo Day And Schedules Call To Review Third Quarter 2020 Results

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. announced today that it will host a virtual Investor Product Demo Day for investors and analysts on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The event will include an inside look at the Company's product strategy, demonstrations of its current and future products, and a live Q&A hosted by Jack Phillips, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. Pre-registration by 12:00 p.m. on Monday, October 19th is required to attend Investor Product Demo Day on October 20th. Investors and analysts may pre-register at https://acceleratediagnostics.com/demo-day.

Accelerate Diagnostics also announced today that management will host a conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review 2020 third quarter financial results. To listen to the audio webcast of the 2020 third quarter financial results call online, visit ir.axdx.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available until February 5, 2020.

To listen to the 2020 third quarter financial results call by phone, dial +1.877.883.0383 and enter the conference ID: 0113821. International participants may dial +1.412.902.6506. Please dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the start of the conference. A replay of the call will be available by telephone at +1.877.344.7529 (U.S.) or +1.412.317.0088 (international) using the replay code 10148610 until November 26, 2020.

About Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (AXDX) - Get Report is an in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions for the global challenges of antibiotic resistance and sepsis. The Accelerate Pheno® system and Accelerate PhenoTest® BC kit combine several technologies aimed at reducing the time clinicians must wait to determine the most optimal antibiotic therapy for serious infections. The FDA-cleared system and kit fully automate sample preparation steps, enabling phenotypic antibiotic susceptibility results in about 7 hours directly from positive blood cultures. Recent external studies indicate the solution offers results 1 to 2 days faster than existing methods, enabling clinicians to optimize antibiotic selection and dosage specific to the individual patient's infection, days earlier.

The "ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS" and "ACCELERATE PHENO" and "ACCELERATE PHENOTEST" and diamond shaped logos and marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

For more information about the company, its products and technology, or recent publications, visit axdx.com.

