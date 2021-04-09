Accelalpha Inc. Acquires Key Performance Ideas Inc. To Create An Organization With Unmatched Scale In Delivering Transformational Oracle Cloud Solutions

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelalpha announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Key Performance Ideas (KPI) to enhance its Oracle cloud application consulting services. This is an important step in the company's drive to expand its capability to deliver comprehensive, holistic, and integrated Oracle Cloud solutions. The acquisition also strengthens Accelalpha's multi-pillar Oracle Cloud managed services business.

KPI is known for its expertise in the implementation and management of Oracle Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) solutions. These capabilities complement and strengthen Accelalpha's enterprise transformation capabilities in both implementation and post-implementation support for Oracle Cloud customers. Nat Ganesh, Accelalpha CEO, commented, "By joining together Accelalpha and KPI, we become an organization that can implement, integrate and manage all of the Oracle cloud applications to deliver the comprehensive solutions our customers want and need."

"Merging KPI with Accelalpha provides an exceptional opportunity for us to expand our services and help our customers more than ever," commented Nate Coate, Founder and CEO at KPI. "The two companies are a great fit, both strategically and culturally, and we remain deeply committed to delivering service excellence to customers across the globe."

Both companies enjoy an impressive reputation for successfully completing some of the most complicated cloud deployments. Together, Accelalpha and KPI will deliver integrated solutions including Oracle ERP and EPM that align with Oracle's integrated business planning strategy.

About Accelalpha: Founded in 2009, Accelalpha is a premier Business and IT consulting firm providing services across a breadth of industries including retail, high tech, industrial manufacturing, financial services, aerospace, and defense. The Company is an 'Oracle Cloud Excellence' partner with a primary focus on providing end-to-end enterprise solutions leveraging Oracle ERP, EPM, OTM, GTM, CX and WMS software. Accelalpha is recognized for its rigorous, results-oriented approach in deployment of solutions that deliver tangible results in a short time frame. Accelalpha is recognized by Fortune as a best small and medium workplace and certified as a great place to work. For more information on Accelalpha, please visit www.accelalpha.com.

About KPI: Established in 2005, KPI is a premier managed services and IT consulting firm providing support across a breadth of industries including consulting, distribution, education, entertainment, financial services, health care, high tech, insurance, manufacturing, real estate, and utilities. The company is an Oracle Partner with primary focus on the Enterprise Performance Management suite of products. For more information on KPI, please visit www.keyperformanceideas.com.

