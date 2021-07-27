Accela And Forte Payment Systems Enhance Digital Services With New Payment Processing Solutions In DeLand And Yuba City

SAN RAMON, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela , the leading provider of SaaS solutions for government, today announced that DeLand, Florida, and Yuba City, California have implemented a new digital permitting system integration with Forte Payment Systems - a CSG company, powered by Accela technology. As a result, these jurisdictions are able to utilize a best-in-breed, integrated solution for online and in-office transactions, resulting in increased transparency, improved user experience for citizens and staff, and more efficient use of resources.

As citizens' expectations continue to increase, agencies are turning to cloud solutions to expand access to critical information, provide essential services, and connect with communities remotely. Never has this been more important, as the COVID-19 pandemic has spurred greater demand for secure digital services and citizen engagement.

DeLand and Yuba City turned to Forte's product integration with Accela's solutions to provide their residents with more streamlined, accessible and reliable digital services. As a result, they are reducing permit processing time and are able to easily track metrics through Accela's daily transaction report. DeLand specifically sought Accela and Forte out for improved e-check payments, and Yuba City emphasized the value add of daily reporting. Accela's secure government-specific platform is designed for community development and regulatory (CDR) functions, integrated tightly to Forte's payment solutions to rapidly adapt to governments' evolving payment needs and improved data reconciliation and transparency.

"We're thrilled to continue partnering with DeLand and Yuba City by offering our Forte integration to best meet their citizens' and staff's needs," said Tom Nieto, chief operating officer at Accela. "As municipalities look to offer safe access to critical information in the permitting process and to save resources and time, we take great pride in delivering solutions that will help governments continue to champion residents' needs and build thriving communities."

"Simplifying payments for government services with an end-to-end digital platform, like Forte, is a win-win for citizens and municipalities," said Jeff Kump, head of payments for CSG. "As a consumer, you get a secure, easy way to process your payments via any channel at any time. For municipalities, you tap into the power of scale and real-time insights that allow you to better serve your communities and deliver essential services with an intentionally higher level of customer service in mind. Accela is an invaluable partner for Forte in helping us deliver these critical capabilities to cities across the United States. We will continue to drive innovation and excellence so local governments and residents alike can benefit from our collective solutions."

Together, Accela and Forte offer an integrated solution scalable for varied complex state and local governments, including DeLand and Yuba City. Accela provides an intuitive, digital-first approach for vital citizen services, and helps agencies continually meet evolving constituent needs. Forte optimizes Accela's system as the powerful payments processing engine for Accela's SaaS solutions. Forte's payment solutions platform is secure and scalable for all sizes and complexities of state and local government, and maintains Level 1 PCI compliance while also being adaptable to multiple payment channels. DeLand and Yuba City are utilizing this easily configurable payment integration for credit card, debit card, and electronic check (e-check) to support their permitting and licensing processes.

"The reporting available through Accela and Forte's solution is modern and intuitive," said Alberto Cirelli, programmer and analyst for the City of DeLand. "We're excited to continue using the service to better meet the needs of the DeLand community."

Accela launched the Forte payment integration in autumn 2020, and Accela's existing partnerships with both cities and adaptable product suite allowed for a less than six month system deployment.

Today's announcement is another example of Accela's commitment to empower the most innovative state and local governments to build thriving communities in an evolving civic landscape. Most recently, Accela announced the migration of more than 200 total customers to its cloud infrastructure. Accela's secure and flexible SaaS solutions give governments the resources to quickly respond to evolving community needs, increase efficiency, and maintain resilience to benefit 275 million citizens globally, in 80 percent of the United States' largest cities. To learn more about Accela's Solutions, please visit https://www.accela.com/solutions/ .

About AccelaAccela provides market-leading cloud solutions that empower the most innovative state and local governments around the world to build thriving communities, grow businesses and protect citizens. More than 275 million citizens globally benefit from Accela's solutions, which are powered by Azure, for permitting, licensing, code enforcement, and service request management. Accela's fast-to-implement Civic Applications, built on its robust and extensible Civic Platform, help agencies address specific needs today, while ensuring they are prepared for any emerging or complex challenges in the future. The company was recognized as a Microsoft US Partner Award winner for Community Response (2021, 2020), and Government Partner of the Year (2021), and was named as one of the Largest East Bay Tech Employers by San Francisco Business Times. Accela is headquartered in San Ramon, California, with additional offices around the world. For more information, visit www.accela.com .

About Forte, A CSG CompanyForte Payment Systems delivers innovative and flexible payment solutions that help organizations maximize the effectiveness of their payment operations and increase revenue. The company offers a scalable and secure suite of payment processing solutions that support ACH and card payments made via any device or channel, enabling companies to transform their payment operations into a competitive business strategy. Forte is a part of CSG's award-winning suite of innovative revenue and customer management solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage, and retain customers.

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage, and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted partner for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Eastlink, Formula One, Maximus, MTN and Telstra. To learn more, visit our website at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Copyright © 2021 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates ("CSG"). All rights reserved. CSG® is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names which are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.

Media Contacts: Accela - holly@riffcitystrategies.com Forte and CSG - tammy.hovey@csgi.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accela-and-forte-payment-systems-enhance-digital-services-with-new-payment-processing-solutions-in-deland-and-yuba-city-301340039.html

SOURCE Accela