Accel Entertainment Announces Virtual Investor Day On June 2

May 24, 2021--Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL) ("Accel") today announced that it will hold an Investor Day on June 2, 2021 from 10:00 AM CST / 11:00 AM EST to 12:00 PM CST / 1:00 PM EST. During this two-hour virtual event, Accel will share more about its growth in Illinois as well as its ongoing expansion across the country through its pending acquisition of Century Gaming, Inc. ("Century Gaming"), one of the leading distributed gaming operators in the Western United States.

The virtual event will include an interactive presentation followed by a Q&A session with Accel's executive team including Andrew Rubenstein, Chief Executive Officer, Michael Marino, Chief Commercial Officer, Mark Phelan, Chief Revenue Officer, Ryan Hammer, President of Gaming Operations, as well as Steve Arntzen, President and CEO of Century Gaming.

Virtual Event Details

Interested parties may join the live event by registering at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3188927/B19D5E3CD81D9BD3239B060302EB728A. This registration link, in addition to a replay of the event once completed, will also be available on Accel's investor relations website: https://ir.accelentertainment.com.

About Accel

Accel is a leading distributed gaming operator in the United States on an Adjusted EBITDA basis, and a preferred partner for local business owners in the Illinois market. Accel's business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

