ACB LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard Is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations Of The Securities Laws

Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Aurora Cannabis Inc. ("Aurora" or the "Company") (ACB) - Get Report resulting from allegations that Aurora might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

On September 8, 2020, Aurora issued a press release "announc[ing] an update on its business operations along with certain unaudited preliminary fiscal fourth-quarter 2020 results." Among other things, Aurora announced that the Company expected to record up to $1.8 billion in goodwill impairment charges in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company also announced that "previously announced fixed asset impairment charges [were] now expected to be up to $90 million, due to production facility rationalization, and a charge of approximately $140 million in the carrying value of certain inventory, predominantly trim, in order to align inventory on hand with near term expectations for demand."

On this news, Aurora's stock price fell $0.99 per share, or 11.63% to close at $7.52 per share on September 8, 2020.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

