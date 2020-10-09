Acadia University Unveils Its First EV Fast Charger

WOLFVILLE, NS, Oct. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to building a clean energy future to strengthen the economy, create good jobs and support our natural resource sectors.

WOLFVILLE, NS, Oct. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to building a clean energy future to strengthen the economy, create good jobs and support our natural resource sectors. This commitment will be more important than ever as we reopen the economy and plan our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings-Hants, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $50,000 investment to Acadia University to provide students, staff, local residents and visitors with more options to charge their vehicles by installing an electric vehicle (EV) charger on campus.

This EV charger is one of the first fast-charging stations at a university campus in Atlantic Canada and supports Nova Scotia's objective of expanding EV charging infrastructure in the province. The EV charger is now available for public use.

Federal funding is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative (EVAFIDI). The Town of Wolfville also collaborated on this project.

This investment supports the government's goal to have 100 percent of passenger vehicle sales being of zero-emission vehicles by 2040. It also builds on the recent commitments made in the Speech from the Throne to make zero-emission vehicles more affordable, while investing in more charging stations across the country.

The government has provided over $300 million to support the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers, as well as charging in more localized areas, such as apartment buildings, streets and workplaces. This investment also includes establishing natural gas refuelling stations along key freight corridors and hydrogen stations in metropolitan centres. The infrastructure resulting from these investments will ensure that people can drive and charge their vehicles across Canada. Federal funds also support the demonstration of next-generation charging technologies and the development of enabling codes and standards.

The government continues to support green infrastructure projects that will create good jobs, advance Canada's clean energy future and help us achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Quotes

"We are providing greener options for Canadians to drive where they need to go. This is how we get to net zero by 2050."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"Electric vehicles are an important part of our clean energy future. With the Atlantic Loop mentioned in the Speech from the Throne, Nova Scotia could be off its reliance on coal for electricity generation much sooner. These investments here at Acadia University and in the Town of Wolfville are an important foundation in supporting zero-emission travel and helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions."

Kody Blois Member of Parliament, Kings-Hants

" Acadia University is committed to sustainability and doing our part to address climate change by enabling the use of electric vehicles on campus and in the community."

Dr. Peter Ricketts President and Vice-Chancellor of Acadia University

" Wolfville declared a Climate Emergency in 2019 and municipalities must lead the way along with their respective partners such as Acadia when it comes to making change in our communities."

Jeff Cantwell Mayor of Wolfville

Associated Links

