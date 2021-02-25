Acadia Healthcare To Participate In Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that the Company will participate in the Raymond James 42 nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference, which is being held as a virtual event from March 1 - March 3, 2021.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) - Get Report today announced that the Company will participate in the Raymond James 42 nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference, which is being held as a virtual event from March 1 - March 3, 2021. There will be an on-line webcast of the Company's presentation available on the Company's website starting at 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time/1:10 p.m. Central Time on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

The live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website, www.acadiahealthcare.com, by clicking on the "Investors" link. Please go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to download and install any necessary software. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Company's website for two weeks.

About Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.

