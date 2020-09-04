Acadia Healthcare To Participate In Baird 2020 Global Healthcare Conference

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that the Company will participate in the Baird 2020 Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held as a virtual event on September 9 - 10, 2020.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) - Get Report today announced that the Company will participate in the Baird 2020 Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held as a virtual event on September 9 - 10, 2020. The Company will participate in a fireside chat at 12:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

About Acadia

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services. As of June 30, 2020, Acadia operated a network of 589 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 18,200 beds in 40 states, the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

