Acadia Healthcare Names Osei Mevs As Vice President Of Government Relations

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) - Get Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Report today announced that J.L. Osei Mevs has been named Vice President of Government Relations. In this role, Mevs will oversee the Company's government relations and public policy functions and strategies.

Mevs brings over 20 years of experience in government relations, public policy, regulatory research, business development and community outreach to Acadia. Prior to joining Acadia, Mevs served as President of Maxx Content, a leading provider of digital education and workforce development content. Mevs previously served as a Regional Executive with the American Hospital Association. He also held several senior positions at LifePoint Health, including Director of Government Relations, Chief of Staff to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Senior Director of Physician Onboarding and Retention. Prior to joining LifePoint Health, Mevs served as Vice President of External Affairs and Business Development at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee.

Mevs has a master's degree in public health/health policy and management from Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Policy in New York, New York, and a bachelor's degree in psychology from New York University in New York, New York. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) and the National Association of Health Services Executives (NAHSE) as well as a Fellow of the Nashville Health Care Council. His other civic and community engagement includes associations with Leadership Health Care, the Association of Minority Health Professional Schools, Trinity Pawling School and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Tennessee Chapter.

"We are very pleased to have Osei join Acadia's management team in this important role," said Debbie Osteen, Chief Executive Officer of Acadia Healthcare Company. "His extensive experience in government relations and public policy and deep understanding of the healthcare industry make him an ideal addition to our team. He is a respected healthcare leader, and we are confident we will benefit from his expertise in effectively communicating our key strategic priorities. An important focus for Acadia and our industry is to further educate policymakers and expand the governmental support and funding needed to address the growing demand for behavioral healthcare services. We look forward to working together in our shared mission to raise awareness about mental health and addiction issues and improve the lives of more patients and families in the communities we serve."

Mevs added, "I am excited by the opportunity to join Acadia during a pivotal time for the behavioral healthcare industry. We have a unique opportunity to capitalize on the growing acceptance of mental health issues and treatment as we seek ways to expand access to services and coverage for those in need. I look forward to working with policymakers and government officials to help them better understand the critical role Acadia plays as a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services."

About Acadia

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of June 30, 2021, Acadia operated a network of 229 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 10,100 beds in 40 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 20,000 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral health company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211011005586/en/