Acadia Healthcare Announces Date For Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

FRANKLIN, Tenn. , Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 earnings on Thursday, October 29, 2020, after the close of the market. Acadia will conduct a conference call with institutional investors and analysts at 9:00 a.m. ET on Friday, October 30, 2020. Additionally, a live broadcast of the earnings conference call will be available at www.acadiahealthcare.com in the "Investors" section of the website. The webcast of the conference call will be available through November 13, 2020.

About Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services. As of June 30, 2020, Acadia operated a network of 589 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 18,200 beds in 40 states, the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

